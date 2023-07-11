Legal & General signs seven-year datacentre migration deal with IBM spin-off Kyndryl

Legal & General (L&G) has signed a seven-year datacentre migration deal with IBM spin-off Kyndryl that is geared towards accelerating the financial services firm’s use of multi-cloud.

The deal marks a continuation of a long-standing technology tie-in between the two entities, dating back to 2010, with L&G now leaning on Kyndryl to oversee the movement of its IT systems to a new datacentre, with the aim of simplifying its IT architecture while reducing the company’s technical debt.

The contract is due to run until 31 March 2030, with L&G claiming the move will accelerate the pace of its cloud-focused digital transformation strategy, curb its carbon emissions and pave the way for greater use of public cloud services.

The hoped-for carbon emission reductions will be achieved in part by the datacentre migration portion of this project, according to Faith Taylor, vice-president and global sustainability officer at Kyndryl.

“This relationship will see Kyndryl move Legal & General’s services to a modern datacentre location to consume services in a more carbon-efficient way and reduce its environmental footprint,” she said.

“It is planned to be powered by 100% renewable energy aligning with Kyndryl and L&G’s sustainability commitments.”

Where the public cloud is concerned, L&G’s central IT function is already known to be a user of Amazon Web Services (AWS), helping the organisation’s various lines of business deploy their workloads in its public cloud environment if and when needed.