IPA revises review of HMRC’s £300m datacentre migration

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has secured an improved rating for its £300m datacentre migration programme from a government watchdog that this month published a report stating the project was unlikely to succeed, Computer Weekly has learned.

The UK government’s Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA), which oversees the delivery of new railways, schools housing and IT transformation projects, published its 2021/2022 report on 20 July 2022.

The 80-page document provides an update and insight into the status of large-scale programmes that are listed under the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP), with each project graded using a “red, amber and green” (RAG) traffic light-style system to indicate how likely they are to succeed.

For example, projects that are graded “Green” are ones that are likely to be delivered successfully on time, within budget, to a high standard and have no major issues that are likely to threaten delivery.

At the other end of the scale are “Red” projects that present with major scheduling, budgetary and quality control issues that appear to be unmanageable or unresolvable, meaning a successful project delivery is unachievable.

HMRC’s ongoing datacentre migration programme, known as Securing Our Technical Future (SOTF), is among the projects listed on the IPA’s GMPP, and, in its report, its status is listed as moving from “Amber”, which means “successful delivery of the project is in doubt”, to “Red” over the course of the past 12 months.

The datacentre migration portion of the five-year project was originally scheduled for completion in June 2022, and centres on the decommissioning or migration of servers and services hosted in three HMRC datacentres to either the public cloud or the government’s Crown Hosting colocation facility.