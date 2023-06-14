Cyber attacks against APAC commerce sector surpass 1.1 billion

Over 1.15 billion cyber attacks were launched against retailers, hotels and travel-related organisations in Asia-Pacific (APAC) last year, underscoring the security risks that come with growing digitalisation efforts in the commerce sector.

According to Akamai’s Entering through the gift shop: attacks on commerce report, retailers in India and China were the most targeted due to the popularity of loyalty and rewards programmes and a proliferation of shopping festivals which presented opportunities for cyber criminals to ply their trade.

As commerce organisations rely more on web applications to drive customer experience and online sales, adversaries have been targeting their vulnerabilities, design flaws and security gaps to abuse web-facing servers and applications. Globally, retail remains the most targeted subvertical within commerce, accounting for 62% of attacks on the sector.

With online travel bookings in APAC expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030, the region’s hotels and travel organisations were also attractive targets, particularly those with vulnerabilities in existing workflows and supply chains.

As for attack vectors, Akamai’s research found that local file inclusion (LFI) attacks grew a whopping 300% between the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022, making LFI, which tricks applications to run malicious files, the most common attack vector in the commerce sector.

This was a shift from a few years ago, when SQL injection was the most common incursion, indicating a trend towards remote code execution and hackers leveraging LFI vulnerabilities to exfiltrate data from victims.

Other vectors such as server-side request forgery (SSRF), server-side template injection (SSTI), and server-side code injection have also been gaining popularity. Akamai said these pose a significant threat to commerce organisations and other sectors, preventing online sales and damaging a company’s reputation.