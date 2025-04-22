AI-powered APIs proving highly vulnerable to attack

More than 150 billion application programming interface (API) attacks were observed in the wild during 2023 and 2024, according to data released this week by cloud security specialist Akamai, with the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) powered APIs and AI-enabled attacks compounding to create a steadily expanding attack surface.

In its latest State of apps and API security 2025 report, Akamai also said it observed volumes of web-based cyber attacks up by a third over the course of 2024 to 311 billion all told, a pronounced surge that appears to correlate closely to an expansion in the scope of threats arising from AI.

“AI is transforming web and API security, enhancing threat detection but also creating new challenges,” said Rupesh Chokshi, senior vice-president and general manager of Akamai’s Application Security Portfolio. “This report is a must read to understand what’s driving the shift and how defenders can stay ahead with the right mitigation strategies.”

Akamai said the integration of AI tools with core platforms via APIs is “substantially” expanding the attack surface because the vast majority of AI-powered APIs are not only publicly accessible, but tend to rely on inadequate protections, lacking such things as authentication mechanisms, for example. This problem is now also compounded by a growing number of AI-driven attacks.

For end-users, this means that while security teams are able to enhance web application and API security by enhancing their defensive capabilities with AI-powered automation – for example, by helping to find threats, predict possible breaches and bring down incident response times – AI also helps attacks improve the effectiveness of their attacks by automating web scraping and bringing more dynamic attack methodologies to bear.

Looking ahead, Akamai said that although AI-driven API management would doubtless continue to evolve, AI-driven attacks would likely remain a significant concern, meaning organisations need to adopt more robust, defence-in-depth security strategies.