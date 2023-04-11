KFC, Pizza Hut data stolen in January ransomware attack

Yum!, the US-based parent organisation of KFC and Pizza Hut, has written to a number of employees whose data was stolen by the undisclosed ransomware gang that attacked its systems in January 2023, resulting in the temporary closure of 300 UK outlets.

Upon detecting the initial incident, the organisation’s planned response protocols swung into action. Yum! deployed containment measures to prevent further damage and took affected systems offline, implemented enhanced monitoring, engaged a third-party cyber forensics specialist, and notified US law enforcement.

The organisation said at the time that it was aware that data was taken from its network, but said there was no evidence that customer databases were stolen.

In a new statement provided to Bleeping Computer, a Yum! spokesperson said that during the course of the organisation’s investigation it identified that some personal information relating to employees was exposed. They said the company was still in the process of sending out individual notifications and would be offering complimentary monitoring and protection services.

The spokesperson added that the investigation had still turned up no evidence that any customer data was exposed.

In the letter, dated 6 April, Yum! said that the exposed data included names and personal identifiers linked to driver’s licences and other forms of personal identification.

It added that it has not found any evidence of fraud or identity theft linked to this data, but nevertheless, those affected are being offered two years’ of credit monitoring and identity protection services through IDX.