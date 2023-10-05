Microsoft: Nation-state cyber espionage on rise in 2023

The bulk of nation-state cyber activity has pivoted away from high-volume destructive attacks towards espionage and influence operations, Microsoft stated in its latest annual Digital Defense Report.

Published on 5 October 2023, the report noted that while headline-grabbing attacks from the past year were often focused on destruction or financial gain with ransomware, the data shows the primary motivation behind nation-state-led cyber attacks has swung back to a desire to steal information, covertly monitor communication or manipulate what people read.

“While the impact of destructive attacks is felt more immediately, persistent and stealthy espionage operations pose a long-term threat to the integrity of government, private industry and critical sector networks,” it said, adding that “threat actors globally acted to increase their collection capacity against foreign and defence policy organisations, technology firms and critical infrastructure organisations”.

It further added, for example, that nearly half of all destructive Russian attacks observed against Ukraine occurred in the first six weeks of the conflict, with Russia-affiliated threat actors now much more likely to conduct phishing campaigns, credential theft, data exfiltration and other espionage-related actions.

It also noted that Iran, China and North Korea had all expanded their use of cyber spying campaigns to gain intelligence on their geopolitical rivals. For example, while Russian state actors were increasingly targeting organisations in Nato member states, Chinese state actors were most commonly targeting US defence and critical infrastructure, as well as nations bordering the South China Sea.

In the case of North Korea, Microsoft said it was increasingly targeting Russia for nuclear energy, defence and government policy intelligence collection. All actors, it added, were demonstrating increased sophistication in their cyber operations.

State-sponsored attacks on critical national infrastructure (CNI) have also risen, but only marginally. While last year’s Digital Defense Report noted that 40% of all attacks had targeted CNI, the latest report said it was 41% over the past year.

However, there was no mention in the report of cyber operations being conducted by any North American or European state actors.

Speaking in advance of the report’s publication, Tom Burt, Microsoft corporate vice-president of customer security and trust, said the reason for their lack of inclusion has several components.

“One is our belief ... that the volume of bad activity coming from North American or western actors is quite a bit a bit less – we don’t see as much activity,” he said. “That could also be because their tradecraft is better. When you can’t see the activity, it’s speculation whether there is activity and you’re not seeing it, or there just isn’t as much activity.

“But as a general rule, our view from over the last several years has been that there’s just less of that activity … from actors operating from the west.”