ReadyLinks brings cloud-managed G.hn access networking knowledge to HomeGrid Forum

Cloud networking specialist ReadyLinks has joined the HomeGrid Forum, bringing its knowledge and expertise of networking derived from products that deliver IP and Ethernet-based services into the fast-growing G.hn alliance of system and silicon suppliers, enterprise customers, and service providers.

HomeGrid Forum (HGF) is an industry alliance that brings every party together to promote G.hn-recognised networking technology based on ITU-T standards providing multi-gig access and in-building services for enterprise, industrial, smart grid and residential use cases.

G.hn is claimed by its backers as the most reliable and versatile network backhaul available today over coax, copper pairs, powerline and plastic optical fibre, as well as Li-Fi communication systems over visible light, ultraviolet and infrared spectrums. In March 2022, HomeGrid Forum certified its first G.hn-embedded module for industrial IoT, boosting device performance and resilience in manufacturing networks.

Companies such as hotels, casinos and resorts to tier 1 service providers use ReadyLinks hardware, software and application programming interfaces in high-density, challenging and power-constrained environments to upgrade networks, simplify deployment and enhance user experience.

The ReadyLinks offering features cloud-managed customer premises equipment, said to be ideal for multiple dwelling units, selective forwarding units and maximum transmission units, as it delivers high-speed data and power over existing wires. The product line also offers a set of cloud-managed switches that provide centralised management, visibility and control, without controller appliances.

ReadyLinks Cloud Networking is said to approach centralised management, visibility and control without the cost and complexity of controller appliances or overlay management software.

In addition to the ReadyView dashboard, ReadyLinks has developed an in-house offering to address subscriber activation and management. It manages networks, defines service levels and pays subscriptions entirely online. It’s purpose-built, and enables a modern, cloud-managed offering for subscriber management and payment processing.

Read more about network management Agility, business more important than cost, network management for IT teams: Cisco report finds new rules applying in a multicloud world, with IT decision-makers regarding security as the top networking challenge when managing distributed and hybrid workloads.

Neos Networks announces business-grade managed dedicated internet access: UK fibre connectivity supplier announces launch of the managed variant of its dedicated internet access service, providing businesses with fully managed, enterprise-grade, fibre-optic internet connectivity.

Next-gen network management difficult without AIOps: Complicated networks mean complicated network management. AIOps can help manage next-generation networks by monitoring, adding visibility and fixing errors within the network.

ReadyLinks president and CEO Larry Synstelien said: “We are excited to join the HomeGrid Forum and help cater to the demands of today’s wired and wireless networks. Being able to combine the simplicity of the cloud with the power of enterprise and carrier-grade hardware, we are looking forward to sharing our knowledge and producing high-end G.hn Access products to support enterprise and service provider deployments.”

HomeGrid Forum provides G.hn silicon and system certification programmes through compliance and interoperability testing, and collaborates with other standards organisations for deeper performance testing.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome ReadyLinks as a HomeGrid Forum member, joining our GiGAWire Task Force,” said HomeGrid Forum’s president, Livia Rosu. “They bring vast knowledge of cloud-managed multi-gigabit networks with PoE++ functionality, over two conductors of copper natively and a product suite that leverages existing infrastructure.”

Tom Barnett, director of strategic innovation at tech firm Lumen and vice-president of the HomeGrid Forum, added: “ReadyOn is a zero-touch provisioning solution that allows a customer to be in charge of their service. Lumen is focused on providing the best customer experience it can, and the ReadyLinks system is a big part of this effort.”