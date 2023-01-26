Royal Mail resumes some international parcel services from UK

Royal Mail continues to make steady progress on recovering its international letter and parcel export services following a suspected LockBit ransomware attack earlier in January.

Having started to despatch standard export letters, and letters and parcels from Northern Ireland into Ireland, on Thursday 19 January, the postal service now says that having made progress on clearing the backlog of items in the system before the attack, it is now in a position to stand up two key parcel services, International Tracked and Signed, and International Signed.

“We have made further progress in exporting an increasing number of items to a growing number of international destinations,” Royal Mail said in a statement. “We are using alternative solutions and systems, which were not affected by the recent cyber incident.

“As a result of this progress and the growing capability of our alternative export solutions, we can now announce that we are resuming our International Tracked and Signed as well as International Signed services to all destinations for business account customers and customers buying postage online.

“This includes parcel, large letter, and letter formats of these services. Online shipping solutions are now enabled to allow customers to select these services, print labels and send items from Thursday 26 January.”

Royal Mail said delivery of items sent via these services may still take longer than usual, and customers may notice different tracking information as items leave the country.

“We continue to ask customers not to submit any new Tracked or Standard/Economy export parcels into our network just yet,” it said. “We are aiming to provide further updates on these services in the coming days.”