Royal Mail making limited progress on ransomware recovery

Royal Mail has said that international deliveries of letters and parcels are getting back on track after being suspended for over a week in the wake of a suspected LockBit ransomware attack, but has asked customers to refrain from posting new items to overseas destinations just yet.

A limited export service resumed on Thursday 19 January after Royal Mail’s technical teams implemented an unspecified workaround, which seems to have enabled the organisation to mitigate or bypass the impact of the ransomware attack.

In a statement released on Monday morning, a Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We have now resumed international export despatches for all mail streams including parcels and letters across a growing number of international destinations.

“We are making good progress in despatching items that are already in our network across all of our services. Please note you may see less tracking information than usual as we continue to restore our services.

“At this time, we continue to ask customers not to submit new parcels for export, and we will update further on service resumption as soon as possible.

It added: “Royal Mail continues to work with external experts, the security authorities and regulators to mitigate the impact of this cyber incident, with a focus on restoring all services for export letters and parcels. Our import operations continue to perform a full service with some minor delays. Domestic services remain unaffected.”

On Friday 20 January, Royal Mail also reenabled international despatch of items from Post Office branches in Northern Ireland into Ireland, although this service is not yet available in England, Scotland or Wales.