Top 10 ANZ IT stories of 2022

Years of underinvestment in cyber security in Australia has made the country a lucrative target for cyber criminals who created havoc for two well-known companies this year.

Both Optus and Medibank suffered major data breaches within a span of months, casting the spotlight on the cyber resilience of Australian companies. The spate of attacks has led to calls for a new cyber strategy that aims to turn Australia into a global cyber leader, among other goals.

Still, the growing cyber threats have not deterred Australian companies from pressing on with their digital transformation efforts. Banks and financial institutions are doubling down on cloud while others are tapping emerging technologies like blockchain and event streaming to solve real-world problems.

In this roundup, Computer Weekly recaps the top 10 stories in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), including the opportunities and challenges that organisations in the region have faced over the past year.

1. Australia becoming hotbed for cyber attacks Research by Imperva shows an 81% increase in cyber security incidents in Australia between July 2021 and June 2022, including automated attacks that doubled in frequency.

2. Optus breach casts spotlight on cyber resilience The massive data breach that affected more than 10 million Optus customers has cast the spotlight on API security and other factors that contribute to the cyber resilience of organisations in Australia.

3. Medibank breach casts spotlight on data security Health insurer Medibank Private recently suffered a major data breach involving the personal and health information of millions of customers, once again casting the spotlight on data security in Australia.

4. Analysts weigh in on Broadcom-VMware deal VMware customers in APAC will need to assess their exposure amid uncertainty over the impact of the mega deal on the market.

8. Telstra and TPG Telecom strike network sharing deal Australia’s Telstra and TPG Telecom have joined forces to share their mobile networks and spectrum in a landmark deal that will expand coverage for both telcos.