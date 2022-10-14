Australia becoming hotbed for cyber attacks

Australia is becoming an increasingly lucrative target for cyber criminals who have launched more attacks – and with higher severity – against businesses and individuals in the country.

According to research by Imperva, there was an 81% increase in cyber security incidents in Australia between July 2021 and June 2022, a trend that grew over the 12 months with a sharp rise in 2022.

The severity of these attacks has also increased, with critical attacks more than tripling (227%) between August 2021 and May 2022. Both increases are above the global trend for the same time frames.

“Cyber criminals are targeting the personal data of Australians for financial gain – to sell, to hold to ransom, or to commit financial fraud and scams,” said Reinhart Hansen, director of technology at Imperva’s CTO office.

“During the pandemic, many organisations inadvertently created more opportunities for these bad actors. Many rushed their online implementations and transformation projects, taking shortcuts that left them vulnerable to exploitation.

“Now we’re seeing a large uptick in common, off-the-shelf and automated type attacks that hackers are continuously recycling and using against Australian targets,” he added.

Hansen noted that threat actors have also been looking for known weaknesses and vulnerabilities in applications and APIs (application programming interfaces) to gain access to the data repositories that sit behind them.

“Their ultimate aim is to exfiltrate data at scale that will allow them to build citizen profiles that are used as the basis of their illegal activity,” he said.

The most heavily targeted industries in Australia were financial, retail, and business services. In particular, incidents targeting financial services almost tripled (189%) in the first half of this year compared to the first half of 2021.

Attacking IPs mainly came from the US and Australia, which is to be expected, given that it’s common for hackers to use botnets based in the country they’re targeting. The US also accounted for a large number of infected devices and large cloud providers that attackers’ often use as infrastructure.