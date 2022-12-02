Communications runs in his blood

As CEO of Symbio’s Connect division, Giorgio Mihaila knows more than a thing or two about connecting people through technology.

After all, he spent over two decades fielding support calls, linking up call centres, and most recently, overseeing Symbio’s cloud connectivity services used by Asia-Pacific (APAC) telcos to offer calling, SMS and number porting services.

Mihaila joined Symbio in mid-2022 from Cisco Webex, where he worked as vice-president and general manager for collaboration and customer experience.

His career began in technical support at CompuServe, where he fielded more than 100 calls per day. Some of those calls were the classic “my coffee cup holder is broken”, he quipped.

In that role, he developed an interest in the way technology can help solve recurring problems – for example by allowing agents to communicate with each other via Internet Relay Chat, a text chat system dating back to the late 1980s.

Mihaila then moved to Lucent, staying with Avaya when it was spun off as a separate company. He rose to the position of principal engineer, working mainly on the interconnection of contact centres, and dealing with very large clients such as Apple.

Then, he joined Verizon Business’s complex solutions team, working on large-scale IP telephony projects including an IVR (interactive voice response) system that could handle 40,000 concurrent calls – it turned out to be the American Idol voting system.

A couple of jobs later, Mihaila was at Five9, helping take the cloud contact centre specialist into the international market.

His next step was to Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he worked as head of global communications for Amazon Connect, the cloud contact centre service that is scalable to 100,000 agents and works in conjunction with 22 telephony providers around the world.

Three years later, Mihaila was vice-president and general manager of collaboration and customer experience at Cisco Webex, reinventing its contact centre business on a single technology stack, and making it easier for its customers to migrate their combined 1.5 million agents from on-premise systems to the cloud by introducing portable licences.