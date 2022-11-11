CityFibre celebrates Dundee anniversary, makes splash in Brighton & Hove

More build-out landmarks have been revealed by UK gigabit connectivity provider CityFibre, which has now dug out 350km of full-fibre broadband beneath the streets of Dundee as it celebrates a two-year presence in the Tayside city, while at the other end of Great Britain, the first homes in Brighton & Hove are now ready for full-fibre broadband.

CityFibre’s Dundee build partner, GCU UK, is working in various locations across the city, with construction currently ongoing in the Claverhouse, Fintry, Stannergate and Whitfield areas.

Work has been completed across large sections of the city, including the Ardler, Balgowan, Brackens, Charleston, Downfield, Dryburgh, Fairmuir, Gowrie Park, Kirkton, Law, Maryfield, Menzieshill, St Mary’s, West End and Woodside areas, with more to follow shortly.

“For the past two years, we have been working to bring our full-fibre network to Dundee and, with our infrastructure being placed underground, it can be difficult to get a true idea of the scale of the build,” said Allan McEwan, CityFibre’s area manager for Dundee.

“However, the idea that our fibre cabling could now stretch almost double the length of the River Tay gives some idea of the amount of work now complete. We are pleased that many communities across Dundee are now enjoying the benefits of our network and want to thank them for their support over the past two years. Our team continues to work hard to roll out to even more of the city.”

CityFibre has invested £40m to bring full-fibre to Dundee, and services are available from FibreCast and TalkTalk, both offering download speeds of up to 900Mbps. Other providers, including CityFibre’s launch partner Vodafone, are expected to join the local network soon.

Meanwhile, broadband users in Moulsecoomb and Bevendean, and in parts of Hanover and Elm Grove, Woodingdean and East Brighton, are now said to be able to access some of the fastest internet services available in Brighton & Hove.

CityFibre has now completed its network roll-out in these areas, and residents can already sign up to UK launch partner Vodafone, as well as TalkTalk, Giganet, IDnet, Yayzi, Air Broadband, NoOne and Octaplus, with other providers to be added to the ISP roster.

The completion of the work is part of CityFibre’s £80m project in the seaside city. Build partner Lanes is delivering the construction programme on CityFibre’s behalf, with a workforce that has been recruited locally wherever possible.

“Brighton & Hove has always been a vibrant and forward-looking city – it now has the added bonus of the best connectivity available, which I’m excited for residents and local businesses to take advantage of,” said Anne Krausse, CityFibre’s area manager for Brighton & Hove.

“Works are progressing across the area and it’s fantastic to see our first customers connected,” she said. “Residents can be assured that any short-term disruption as we continue the build will pay dividends in the long term. In time, the Brighton & Hove area will have access to one of the fastest and most reliable networks available.”