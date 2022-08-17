The Turing Trust receives first batch of donated Govia Thameslink computers

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has donated the first batch of 70 computers out of a total of 600 that it has set aside for The Turing Trust, the IT recycling and education charity founded by the family of Alan Turing.

In the 10 years since it was formed, the trust has provided access to computers for more than 55,000 students across Africa. Its overall ambition is to enable every child to enjoy the transformative power of technology.

Most of GTR’s donation is expected to be passed on to schools in Malawi, where The Turing Trust has been working since 2016. Some of the donated equipment will go to support communities in the UK.

The Turing Trust said the donation and refurbishment of the mini desktop computers would enable thousands of children to learn computing skills, while saving over 160 tonnes of carbon emissions that the manufacture of new computers would have otherwise created.

GTR is replacing the outdated desktops because they cannot support the latest software the company needs to use, but its older tech is potentially invaluable for organisations such as charities and schools that cannot afford the IT equipment they need.

The Turing Trust said it would wipe the donated equipment securely to UK government standards before undertaking any refurbishment and repairs needed, and then ship the fully working equipment to recipients in need.

“We’re delighted to receive this fantastic donation from Govia Thameslink Railway, which will help us to do so much in the coming months. Thanks to their donation, 10,800 students will be able to learn vital IT skills,” said James Turing, the founder of the trust.

“Beyond this, the environmental impact from their donation will offset 168 tonnes of CO 2 emissions, which is the equivalent of planting 420 trees or offsetting the annual carbon footprints of 17 Britons. The embodied energy savings created are also enough to power 41 UK homes for a year. Thank you so much to the whole team at Govia Thameslink Railway for making all of this possible.”

Aidan Shanahan, GTR’s head of IT, said it was delighted to be able to work with the Turing Trust to make such a life-changing difference for so many people by giving equipment a second life.

“Demand for refurbished computers is so high that the 600 units we’re donating is a drop in the ocean, so we encourage other organisations with redundant kit to work with the trust so it can be reused securely with a lasting and valuable impact.”