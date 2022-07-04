CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to the circular economy
Sponsored by ComputerWeekly.com
Increasing environmental concerns have made companies consider the circular economy model. In this 17-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how organisations can become more sustainable, whether Amazon’s server pledge will catch on and how CIOs can adapt their procurement strategies to fight climate change.
Table Of Contents
- What datacentre operators should be doing to improve their sustainability.
- Looking at whether other companies will adopt Amazon’s sustainability strategy.
- Assessing the benefits of CIOs aligning their procurement strategies with the circular economy.