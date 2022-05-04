Babbel offers free language courses to displaced Ukrainians

Babbel is offering free access to its language learning app and web platform to displaced Ukrainians who want to learn German, English and Polish.

With millions of Ukrainian people displaced following Russia’s invasion of their country, there is an urgent need for language support.

The courses, at beginner to intermediate levels, were created by Babbel developers in less than a month.

Babbel CEO Arne Schepker said language is often more than a skill. “It can be a lifesaver, enabling access to critical information and essential services, reducing communication challenges, and empowering mutual understanding across people and communities,” he said.

“It helps build bridges rather than walls, something that the world needs now more than ever. Offering language courses for free to Ukrainian refugees is wholly aligned with our purpose.”

The courses are designed around the learner’s native language and were created specifically to help displaced Ukrainians in real-life situations. They are available at A1 (beginner) to B1 (intermediate) levels and cover introductions, basic expressions, asking questions and describing events, as well as common expressions and talking about daily life.

“These courses were developed with the rigour of all Babbel’s language offerings and rooted in research, learner experience design and didactic expertise,” said the company.

Newcomer courses are already available, with beginner and intermediate courses being released over the next month. They are available in Babbel’s app, which is available for download within the Apple app store, Google Play store and online.

Babbel has also developed resources, such as articles to help people arriving in Germany and Poland, as well as support guides for people in host countries who want to learn Ukrainian. It has also included notifications in its app calling for Russian speakers in Berlin to volunteer where needed.

The company is also offering space for Ukrainian humanitarian organisations in its Berlin office, where a volunteering centre offers support for the care and accommodation of refugees.