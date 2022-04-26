BCS passes defiant Ukrainian tech industry message to its members

BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, has relayed a message of defiance from the Ukrainian tech sector to its members, which calls for a continuation of business.

Following a meeting with the IT Ukraine Association, which has 75,000 members, the BCS passed on the message that the Ukraine IT sector is open for business despite two months of bombardment from Russian troops.

“Ukraine is open for business and what the country needs is investment,” said BCS CEO Rob Deri. “Continuing to work with them on IT projects – as well as offering them new contracts – will help them rebuild their economy and, ultimately, people’s lives, which have been so negatively affected by the war.”

Deri said BCS is offering practical help by opening its networks, expertise and facilities to all technologists from Ukraine.

After the meeting between the two tech associations, it was established that tech businesses in Ukraine are back to 90% efficiency, and ready for new contracts and investment from the UK. They have called on organisations around the world to give Ukraine’s tech suppliers “serious consideration” when tendering for contracts.

There are 200,000 IT professionals in Ukraine and the IT sector will play a key role when the county emerges from the war. Eastern and Central Europe have become important components of global delivery networks, offering large Western European-based companies services from closer to home than alternatives such as India.

BCS has also offered any Ukrainian IT professionals membership free of charge, as well as the use of space at its London office, networking and advice from its current members.

Konstantin Vasyuk, executive director of IT Ukraine Association, said: “We are not asking for donations or charity, just for more trust in our business and in our ability to operate in the current situation.”

Vasyuk added that despite Russian attacks, the Ukrainian IT sector continues to operate. “You see these awful pictures of destroyed buildings, but we have managed to save our business and our tech industry,” he said. “Now this business is going strong, we want to tell the world and share this information.”

Vasyuk said Ukraine’s well-developed infrastructure and fibre-optic network have all helped the stability of internet connectivity. This has been supported by 5,000 Starlink devices, previously supplied to Ukraine by Elon Musk’s company, he added. These provide satellite-based internet connectivity.

Before the war, it was not possible to operate Starlink because of legislative limitations, said Vasyuk. “In Ukraine, it wasn’t possible to use this officially or legally, but the situation has changed. Now they are operating and have very good experience of using this equipment. It’s a reserve alternative for network connections, but it helps for regions which temporarily have problems with internet connection.”