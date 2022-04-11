Connectivity network operator 01T unveils high-capacity Global Network Exchange

Connectivity network operator 01T has announced a purpose-built global network, Global Network Exchange (GNX), a high-capacity network designed, built and operated in-house designed to revolutionise global connectivity with speed, simplicity and service.

01T said its mission is to provide intelligent, cost-effective and agile global connectivity services to businesses around the world. As a specialist network operator, the firm said it exists to better serve businesses that create, deliver and distribute high-capacity content around the world. GNX is said to be optimised for these businesses and designed to further enhance the overall offering to content creators and distributors across the globe.

Targeted at global content creators and distributors, GNX allows users to access multiple services at any scale, from one single port. Available at any GNX point of presence, businesses can use cloud connections, internet access and point-to-point services at speeds from 100Mbps to 100Gpbs through the concept of one port, multiple services.

“Businesses are in constant need of robust, specific and complex connectivity solutions, which with traditional carriers would incur considerable costs, in-house management, and use of precious business resources – with the result often producing a sub-standard solution,” said 01T CEO Alex Lower.

“Our multi-service approach dodges this process and delivers customers world-class connectivity solutions without compromise, all under one service or port. In a world where connectivity requirements are ever-changing and increasingly critical to business services, organisations need agility to ensure they can be proactive to marketplace changes. Traditional connectivity does not allow for this.”

Among the features of GNX native are 100G ports as standard and presence on six global internet exchanges. The platform uses Juniper Hardware and has what is said to be a diverse network design, built and managed in-house by 01T engineers supporting L1, L2 and L3 operator layers, and provider-agnostic live interconnects with eight leading connectivity providers.

For businesses reliant on content distribution, what is said to be a transformative feature of GNX is Gateway Edge, designed to solve the industry problem of an ever-growing dependency on being present in multiple datacentre locations. It utilises services which were once only available from a specific, expensive and hard-to-reach datacentre, and brings them to customer premises anywhere in the world.

The addition of GNX to the company’s suite of 01T services is said to allow the organisation to continue to transform customer services across the global connectivity industry. 01T believes that companies suffer from poor customer service, long lead times and mismanaged third-party services.

GNX is said to exist to reject these standards with end-to-end visibility, short lead times, precise pre-sale designs, dedicated account managers and no third-party engagement.

“Distribution of data connect services on the edge, from any location of choice and in any scale was, until now, unavailable,” said Lower.

“At 01T, we are committed to simplifying global connectivity, and Gateway Edge achieves this and beyond – customers can get the services they need without the fuss of managing multiple services, providers, SLAs, and network quality.

“Gateway Edge is also a business enabler. You’d be surprised at how many blockages to business decisions, expansions or transformations often start and stop with network connectivity limitations.”