Kurmi brings UC, CC provisioning automation to the cloud

In a post-pandemic working environment that has not only prompted the move towards hybrid working but has also seen enterprises increasingly looking for flexible and agile management tools that can be delivered in the cloud, unified communications (UC) and collaboration services software developer Kurmi Software has launched Kurmi as a service (KaaS).

The platform is fundamentally designed to deliver simplified provisioning of unified communications and contact centre services to enterprises worldwide from the cloud. KaaS pairs all the capabilities of Kurmi’s on-premise platform with a hosted model that is intended to deliver faster and easier access to the tools required to streamline and optimise the day-to-day administration of unified communication platforms, including Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft and Zoom.

Outlining reasons for the launch, Kurmi said research had shown that the Unified Communications market is expected to reach $344bn by 2028, driven by digital transformation, a hybrid workforce environment and a surge in enterprise cloud adoption and migration. It also pointed out that the dynamic had in no small part been accelerated by the pandemic, and that a move towards hybrid working has also seen enterprises increasingly looking for flexible and agile management tools that can be delivered in the cloud.

“Enterprises are always looking at ways to cut costs and the volume of hours required to support critical UC solutions is a big part of this,” said Thibaut Felgeres, CEO at Kurmi Software. “This is why we have developed Kurmi as a service, to extend the delivery model options for our UC automation services beyond on-premise into the cloud. KaaS enables users to benefit from all the existing Kurmi Software features, but with the added flexibility of total cloud management, instantaneous updates and a predictable upfront monthly cost.”

Developed to meet this rising demand for UC automation, KaaS is attributed with accelerating the implementation of UC management and creates an improved customer experience, automatically delivering the latest and most up-to-date release of the platform, without the IT overhead. It also offers a transparent and predictable monthly cost model with a range of additional benefits for enterprise customers.

Kurmi added that with KaaS, the ability to create templates by site or function and set up repeatable processes could reduce the amount of time needed to onboard new users by up to 80%, and transforms provisioning UC into a fast, one-click activity.

Additionally, automated moves, adds, changes and deletes (MACDs) workflows and processes, including flexible Role Based Access Control (RBAC) and advanced features such as rollback and scheduling, means that IT admin teams can assign day-to-day UC management tasks to employees without advanced technical skills, including helpdesk staff, local administrators and HR assistants.

With the latest in data encryption and cloud-based systems maintenance, KaaS is said to offer benefits with security software, removing the need for manual integration or security expertise by automatically keeping up-to-date and compliant with the latest regulations and threats, with all platform management handled by Kurmi. All KaaS users will receive access to the latest Kurmi support for new features from their platform suppliers without delay.

Providing an alternative delivery model to Kurmi’s on-premise service, KaaS will complement the existing Kurmi UC Provisioning suite, giving customers the same experience, but with what the company assures will be the added flexibility and peace of mind that comes with a SaaS model.