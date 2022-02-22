Mondelēz moves global operations to digital workspace with Orange Business Services

Snack food giant Mondelēz International has engaged Orange Business Services to transform and improve communication and collaboration at its international offices, factories, warehouses and among contact centre agents, using an all-digital communications platform based on Microsoft Teams.

Mondelēz International operates in 150 countries and in 2020 boasted revenues of $27bn. Its local brands include Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum.

Operations will now be unified on a single, global platform, with Orange Business Services managing the Microsoft Teams platform on a massive scale, encompassing 80,000 employees across operations in about 80 countries. It will eliminate all legacy PBX systems, and Orange will take over and manage Mondelēz International’s global communications platform end-to-end, including unique voice capabilities in markets such as China, India, the Middle East and Russia.

Embedded cloud flexibility will enable Mondelēz to scale its platform to grow and expand into new markets.

Some of the benefits expected by Mondelēz once the implementation is complete by the end of 2022 include cost optimisation, a simpler IT vendor ecosystem with multicloud orchestration to manage the voice transformation, and a platform for new digital innovations.

“The entire physical footprint and home-based employees of Mondelēz International’s worldwide operations will be fully connected via a new virtual workspace,” said Jyotin Shah, director, global digital workplace services at the company. “We will be able to easily share digital resources, communicate with one another, inspire creativity and collaborate across all our brands, from Oreo to Chips Ahoy!. Even as the industry faces global supply chain challenges, Mondelēz International is staying one step ahead.”

In addition to delivering the Microsoft Teams solution, Orange is integrating ecosystem partners to provide voice and video systems for extra functionality. Mondelēz International’s contact centre platform will use the Orange global network and employ advanced analytics, automation and artificial intelligence capabilities. This will enhance various business functions, such as HR, payroll and customer care, improving the customer journey experience and providing greater insights.

The same mix of technology will also give Mondelēz a global 360-degree oversight of its entire operations. With what it calls advanced analytics and monitoring capabilities, Orange says it can identify possible points of disruption and deploy proactive maintenance ahead of issues arising. Also, a self-care portal provides visibility and a high-quality seamless communications experience.

“From top to bottom, Mondelēz International is undergoing a massive digital transformation of its people, processes and systems to create a modern, global business,” said Rob Willcock, senior vice-president, Americas at Orange Business Services. “Only Orange Business Services has the worldwide scale, in-house expertise with Microsoft Teams, and end-to-end services to make it happen for them.

“At the same time, Mondelēz International is playing a central role with us, co-innovating many of the new services that will be introduced. We are helping the transformation of a new Mondelēz International that is ready to reshape the snack industry.”