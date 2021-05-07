Ericsson, Telarus team to take 5G-ready virtual workspace to small businesses
5G-ready virtual desktop subscription service will cover business applications, compute, storage and security needs for small and medium-sized businesses
Ericsson has launched a 5G-ready virtual workspace service designed to address the future needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The Ericsson Wireless Office is said to remove the dependency of in-house IT expertise, physical instalments and devices while providing reliable and secure network access for the growing remote working community.
Ericsson said the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the need to work remotely and accelerated the digitisation trend in workplaces. According to the company’s latest Industry lab study, by 2030, almost 60% of white-collar work is expected to happen outside company premises.
Ericsson said Wireless Office will address businesses’ needs by adapting their IT strategy to support digital remote-work models “simply and securely”. It will also enable businesses with limited IT staff and budget to onboard employees and consultants quickly with access to virtual desktops, including business apps, compute, storage and redundancy, the company added.
An embedded security framework is engineered to enable businesses to protect their applications from internet threats while maintaining control and governance of access over their contractors, partners, suppliers and employees.
Ericsson Wireless Office builds on workspace-as-a-service (WaaS) technology, acquired from StratusWorX, a cloud technology service provider that delivers managed IT environments to small and medium-sized businesses. It will be marketed in the US through a strategic partnership with Telarus, said to be the largest privately held master agent in the country, which will offer Ericsson Wireless Office through its ecosystem of technology consultants.
“The pandemic has changed the way we work and Ericsson Wireless Office addresses this transformation by delivering a 5G- ready office solution covering the applications, cloud and communication needs for enterprises in one single solution regardless of their location or device, with no IT expertise required,” said Dan Foster, head of global sales at Ericsson Wireless Office.
“Telarus is known for keeping its partner ecosystem at the technology forefront. We are confident that, together, we can help businesses accelerate their digital transformation.”
Camille Mendler, chief analyst of enterprise services at research firm Omdia, added: “Supporting flexible working became the number one technical challenge for US SMEs during the pandemic. Currently, 44% of SMEs are actively considering office-in-a-box solutions that bundle security, mobility, communications and productivity tools.”
Read more about the new normal of work
- Despite the bleak times caused by Covid-19, study finds productivity shrinks but office and remote workers optimistic about new normal, with a silver lining in the form of accelerating digital transformation and technology investment for remote workers.
- Study finds vast majority of workers feel employers are not fully prepared to support the longer-term move to a hybrid workforce, prompting a need for organisations to plan their ‘future workplace’ better.
- Hybrid working a reality but business leaders not yet giving up on the office, with research finding C-suite executives and business leaders will primarily split their workforces between on-site and remote work, and markedly small numbers looking to adopt exclusive on-site or remote working.
IT Priority Budgets 2021 Infographic
After surveying near 500 European IT sector professionals, the jury is out on what companies across the continent will be spending on in 2021. We dive into what spend will be easier to justify, if budgets for IT companies are on the rise or fall and what the 2021 project rankings are for most in the new year. Download this PDF infographic to find out what the results showed.