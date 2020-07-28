Orange and Google Cloud to create data platform to bolster edge computing offerings to enterprises

Orange has struck a deal with Google Cloud that will see the pair collaborate on the creation of a data analytics and machine-learning platform to help the telco giant accelerate the pace of its own digital transformation.

The company is in the midst of an IT infrastructure overhaul designed to pave the way for it to expand the range of cloud, cyber security and edge computing services it can offer to its clients.

As part of this, the firm is seeking to ramp up its use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data-related technologies to improve its operational efficiency, having previously gone public with its plans to put “data at the heart” of its operations in its Engage 2025 strategy document.

The data analytics and machine-learning platform the pair are plotting to create will play a role here, and will be used by Orange to deliver cloud computing capabilities from the edge of its networks to its end-clients.

The range of edge computing offerings the pair are able to offer to its enterprise, wholesale and consumer clients is anticipated to rise as the availability of 5G networks increases across Europe, Orange said.

“Edge computing is set to become key in the race to meet new consumer and enterprise requirements for low-latency and high-speed services,” the company said, in a statement.

In support of this, the pair have also committed to the joint creation of an “innovation lab” that will focus on using AI technologies and data to shape the creation of new services that will run off 5G networks and edge computing environments.

It will also provide education and training for several thousand Orange employees, the company said, to bolster their data, AI and cloud skills.

Stéphane Richard, chairperson and CEO of Orange, said the partnership is the latest in a long line of collaborations the company has embarked on with Google, with the work set to be mutually beneficial for both parties.

“Google has been a long-term partner of Orange and, as Google is eager to invest in Europe – and especially in France – to develop new datacentres, this is the perfect time to work on new services and opportunities in French and European markets,” said Richard.

On this point, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, said the search and cloud giant is looking to draw on its ties with Orange to accelerate the pace of digital transformation within enterprises across Europe.

“The strength of Orange’s network, combined with Google Cloud’s platform, will help pave the way for new advanced cloud and edge computing services for the telecommunications industry in Europe,” said Pichai.

“We look forward to working together with Orange to bring new services and applications to customers and businesses alike, while also continuing to grow our support for European enterprises in their digital transformation journeys.”