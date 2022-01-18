Exium, Teneo team to deliver digital experience, 5G-capable SASE platform

Teneo has announced a partnership with Exium to assist lean enterprise IT teams in their transition to a secure access service edge (SASE), with the aim of further strengthening its capabilities across secure cloud networking and digital experience monitoring (DEM).

The IT services company and cyber security and 5G clean networking provider said that as organisations embrace work from anywhere and scale their remote and mobile users, IoT devices, branch offices, and site locations, many are now seeking to connect these things in a way that delivers a positive digital experience. However, they believe such a transition is placing additional demand on legacy security infrastructure and IT personnel.

They added that many cyber attacks happen today because legacy, hardware-based network and security infrastructure, such as virtual private networks, firewalls and web gateways, fails to meet the needs of the modern enterprise and is complex to integrate and manage. This unnecessary complexity creates security gaps that can be exploited by threat actors while increasing costs.

As a result, and to drive change and prevent modern threats, the companies said forward-thinking IT teams were seeking simpler, cloud-based security services that are purpose-built for today’s distributed enterprise, easier to manage and carry a lower total cost of ownership.

The proposed offering based on Exium’s SASE platform, and available immediately as a cloud-based subscription offering from Teneo, is said to make this possible by delivering tightly integrated networking and security that is built on 5G technology specifically for secure access by any device on any network.

The software-defined perimeter protects users and data while accessing public or private applications. With such an overlay architecture, added Exium, organisations can securely operate globally over underlying networks that may be compromised, ensuring users have the best digital experience.

Exium said 5G is the key differentiator. The company has built a 5G network service on top of an open, programmable and software-driven Intelligent Cybersecurity Mesh that is obscured from the public internet but can connect with end-to-end encryption to mitigate a variety of threats.

Exium’s concept of “clean networking” is designed to encourage a global digital alliance, whereby suppliers of every element in its 5G network, and their member countries, accept digital trust standards and abide by them. Exium offers the assurance that its service enables virtually any device with 5G’s performance, security and privacy advantages.

“Many organisations are looking for ways to accelerate their digital transformation, secure mission-critical applications and deliver more compelling user experiences, but they are hampered by their inflexible infrastructure,” said Exium’s chief revenue officer, Michael Casey.

“We’re pleased to partner with Teneo to bring them a simpler and highly flexible way of accessing the best security and digital experience while leveraging our 5G network through the Exium SASE platform.”

Teneo services director Brett Ayres said: “This new partnership with Exium gives lean IT teams access to a SaaS-based offering that can be rapidly deployed, and delivers a best-of-breed security suite that would otherwise take months – even years – to build, all without the requirement of multiple people to resource it.

“In taking such an approach, Teneo customers can fast-forward transformation and prioritise better security and digital experience above all,” he said.

Because Exium’s security leverages 5G standards, such as hardware root-of-trust, along with an unparalleled global 5G ecosystem to identify and address security gaps and threats, customers get the benefits of 5G performance and full-stack security regardless of whether they are on Wi-Fi, 4G, 5G, fibre, satellite or any other network.