Employees express high expectations of IT in world of ‘work from anywhere’

As companies across the US continue remote work, the rise in vaccine availability has challenged business leaders to identify a logical next step for their employees, keeping safety and talent retention top of mind, but workers have moved on and expect at least some remote work and access to an IT infrastructure that can satisfy their needs wherever they are.

This is the basic top line finding of the 2021 State of work from anywhere outlook report from network performance monitoring firm AppNeta, which identified user expectations for the future of work, highlighting the rise of “work from anywhere” and how this shift in the workforce model will impact IT teams spanning industries post-Covid.

The study was based on a sample of 1,000 people across the US, examining views of those Americans that rely on the internet to do their jobs, and identified critical areas to address for a business to successfully take on a work-from-anywhere model.

The study observed that nearly 80% state that their preferred work environment long-term would include an element of remote work, and as a result, employees were looking for flexibility and a hybrid model, either hoping to work remotely permanently or have the option to come into a physical office only when needed.

Furthermore, nearly three-quarters said they would be interested in their employer adopting a work-from-anywhere approach, allowing them the freedom to pick and choose where they set up work each day.

Surprisingly, since March of 2020, 21% of respondents relocated from their original address, with the American workforce now nearly evenly dispersed among urban areas, suburban areas and rural areas, identifying the need for companies to be able to provide the same level of user experience across vastly different regions.

This broader trend of urban decentralisation is said to have created new challenges for already strapped IT teams, as delivering optimal internet connectivity to residential and rural communities can be a challenging task, requiring employers and IT teams to set user expectations around the quality of their network performance.