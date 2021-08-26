AppNeta achieves AWS Outposts Ready designation

In the latest part of its mission to scale the capabilities and reach of its actionable, network performance monitoring product to support the future of work, AppNeta has achieved AWS Outposts Ready designation.

AppNeta claims its Performance Manager is the only network performance monitoring system that analyses network data through a “four-dimensional” lens, delivering actionable, end-to-end insights from the user perspective. With the software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based system, IT and network ops teams can pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance.

Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, including three out of the five largest corporations in the world, as well as four out of the five largest cloud providers, which includes AWS Outposts, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program.

AppNeta said the Amazon designation recognised that its Performance Manager had demonstrated successful integration with deployments using the fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, application programming infrastructures (APIs) and tools to virtually any datacentre, colocation space or on-premise facility for a consistent hybrid experience.

Moreover, it said achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiated the product as an AWS Partner Network member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts Ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outpost deployments.

Using AppNeta Performance Manager alongside AWS Outposts enables end-to-end observability of network performance and user experience across highly critical WAN connections. Deployment includes monitoring for internal and third-party network connections to AWS Outposts, AWS cloud instances and remote locations.

“Customers are looking for ways to easily manage, monitor and control the network architecture connecting their enterprise cloud infrastructure with their employees and customers,” commented AWS Outposts general manager Joshua Burgin.

“With AppNeta Performance Manager available for customers to deploy with AWS Outposts, customers can easily define, deploy and monitor a network architecture that spans their AWS Outposts, the AWS region and their broader enterprise network architecture to deliver a truly consistent hybrid experience,” he added.

“AppNeta is proud to achieve AWS Service Ready status,” added John Tewfik, AppNeta’s director of global alliances. “Our team is dedicated to giving our customers actionable network visibility that helps ensure the optimal user experience of business-critical applications by leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”