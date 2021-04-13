CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
The evolution of RPA
In this week’s Computer Weekly, our latest buyer’s guide looks at the future of robotic process automation (RPA). Google’s legal victory against Oracle over the use of Java APIs has huge significance for software developers. And we find out how expectations of IT have grown as firms prepare for the post-Covid workplace. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
How robotic process automation is getting smarter as it evolves
Robotic process automation is evolving, adding artificial intelligence layers that render it more resilient and agile. What are its limitations and prospects?
-
US court issues Google API with Java ruling
US Supreme Court rules that specifying an API function call to enable third-party developers to access functionality should not be copyrighted
-
Employees express high expectations of IT in world of ‘work from anywhere’
Research from network performance monitoring solution provider AppNeta finds pandemic pushing organisations to transform workplace models to accommodate ‘new normal’ of work