Growing pains: Where next for Gaia-X?

More than two years have passed since the Gaia-X project went public with its intention to give European enterprises access to a secure, federated, interoperable, sovereign data infrastructure where they could run their cloud workloads securely.

The initiative started out as a Franco-German undertaking with 22 founding members, and its membership has since ballooned, with 310 cloud firms, trade associations and research institutions now making up its community.

One of its original founding members was French cloud company Scaleway, which confirmed earlier this month that it is exiting the project out of concern over the direction the initiative is taking and the lack of progress being made towards delivering on its original goal.

“The objectives of the [Gaia-X] association, initially laudable, are being side-tracked and slowed down by a polarisation paradox, which is reinforcing the status quo, and that is an unbalanced playing field,” said Scaleway CEO Yann Lechelle in a statement.

In a follow-up statement to Computer Weekly, Lechelle elaborated on the reasons why the company is not planning to continue its membership of Gaia-X, which is due for renewal at the end of this year.

The statement hints at emerging divisions within the project, seemingly brought about by the decision to welcome US cloud giants, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Microsoft, as well as several Chinese tech firms, into the Gaia-X fold.

Computer Weekly understands this development took some existing members of the Gaia-X community by surprise, because they were under the impression that the project was designed to provide European enterprises with an alternative infrastructure for workloads they did not want to host in the clouds of the US tech giants.

Lechelle said the growing influence and financial hold these non-European entities have on the way Gaia-X operates means the original aims of the project are now unlikely to be realised.

“There are a variety of reasons for this, but chief among them is the fact that the association is largely influenced and financed by major US, and now Chinese, businesses from board level right down to the technical working groups,” said Lechelle.

“While we defended a strictly European governance, the influence is largely indirect and tactical, bypassing the initial nature of the governing body and by-laws.

“As a result, Gaia-X is in danger of just becoming yet another Brussels-based tech association that claims to represent the interests of all, when in reality it is prioritising the needs of the major players, who want to consolidate their market share rather than foster openness and a level playing field.”

Computer Weekly contacted Gaia-X for a response to Lechelle’s comments, and its CEO, Francesco Bonfiglio, supplied a statement that reiterated the organisation’s commitment to ensuring its community is run in an open, inclusive and transparent way.

“It will not discriminate among its members or their granted support,” said Bonfiglio. “Our rules are open, inclusive and transparent and already aligned with EU competition law. We work with small, medium and large corporations and we will apply the same principles of transparency, objectivity and non-discrimination.

“Today, we are counting 310 members that abide and guarantee inclusiveness within the data space ecosystem that indeed crosses borders and will not be confined within European borders. We live in a global community, where our decisions will affect many generations to come, which is our ultimate interest.”

Computer Weekly understands Scaleway is not the only Gaia-X member with misgivings about the direction the project is taking, but it remains to be seen whether other parties might follow its lead and exit the initiative too.