CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux

CW Benelux: Unesco members adopt AI ethics recommendation
Unesco member state have adopted an AI ethics recommendation that seeks to define a common set of values and principles to guide the development of ethical AI globally. Also read about a large-scale national cyber exercise in the Netherlands, and the Estonian government’s Siri-like digital assistant.
Unesco member states adopt AI ethics recommendation
The non-binding recommendation seeks to define a common set of values and principles to guide the development of ethical AI globally
The Netherlands works on resilience with large-scale national cyber exercise
For the Netherlands, the biggest challenge in a large-scale cyber crisis is to maintain speed while exercising due care
Growing pains: Where next for Gaia-X?
With one of its founding members preparing to exit the project because of concerns over the growing influence of non-European entities on its operations, questions are being asked about Gaia-X’s future
