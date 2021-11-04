NASCAR revs up with Wi-Fi 6 to accelerate fan experience

The NASCAR Technology Partner Platform has added Extreme Networks to its grid, expanding its community of technology companies with the aim of evolving the racing industry to new levels of innovation and success.

Founded in 1948, NASCAR (The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) is an American institution, holding more than 1,000 races per year throughout the US, Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Using Extreme’s cloud-driven Wi-Fi 6 solutions in a deployment spanning the 11 high-speed race and super speedways operated directly by NASCAR, it will aim to offer high-efficiency, high-capacity networking that will serve as the critical foundation for powering experiences such as mobile ticketing, mobile concessions and mobile sports betting.

Verizon Business is the technology integration and managed services lead for the project, and the community will now deploy an Extreme large public venue service architecture inclusive of Wi-Fi 6 access points and real-time analytics to enable what are hoped to be “innovative, immersive and compelling” fan experiences, while also improving operating efficiency.

NASCAR will be using Wi-Fi 6 access points to provide the connectivity and speed required to power high-quality, next-generation fan experiences. Wi-Fi 6 optimises bandwidth in all environments, offers support for more devices across the network and delivers better performance in high-density environments, such as speedways.

The NASCAR deployment also includes Wi-Fi 6 and network analytics for back-office operations at the organisation’s Daytona headquarters.

ExtremeAnalytics will provide NASCAR with real-time visibility into the health and performance of the Wi-Fi network. It will be rolled out across several of the speedway venues, enabling NASCAR to have granular visibility around spectator preferences, behaviours and mobile application usage patterns across the stadium.

NASCAR will have a single pane of glass to better understand and optimise venue operations. Extreme says such insights will enable NASCAR to continually improve fan-facing experiences and the operational efficiencies of each track.

Additionally, ExtremeCloud IQ Site Engine will allow network administrators to gain a centralised and real-time view of the network, manage devices from both the cloud and on-premise, and optimise network performance.

“Fans expect experiences at the speedway to be immersive, engaging and highly connected,” said Christine Stoffel-Moffett, vice-president of enterprise technology at NASCAR. “Extreme provides the critical technology foundation for us to offer innovative fan experiences like mobile transactions, sports betting, AR and VR [augmented reality and virtual reality], and biometrics, while providing greater visibility into the effectiveness of our operations.

“These insights will allow us to regularly calibrate the way we deploy staff, ensure safety and security, and push the boundaries on creating unique experiences. Extreme is a great partner in helping us make NASCAR the most inspiring and future-forward sports organisation on the planet.”

Ed Meyercord, president and CEO of Extreme Networks, said: “NASCAR has taken a forward-thinking approach on how to use our technology to improve operational effectiveness, while creating endless possibilities for the organisation to engage and attract a new generation of fans.

“We’re proud to play such an important role in NASCAR’s business transformation and are confident that our solutions will provide them with the performance and insights they need to drive future innovation,” he said.