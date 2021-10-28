Nokia launches first shared 5G network in Taiwan, takes private LTE across Argentina

Revealing not only the wide geographic extent of its comms solutions, but also the breadth of its solutions set and the use cases supported, Nokia has announced a new 5G contract with Asia Pacific Telecom and is working with Alvis to deploy a 4G/LTE, 5G-ready network to service more than 36 rural areas in Argentina.

In Taiwan, Nokia’s 5G Core will see use in Asia-Pacific Telecom’s (APT) live 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and VoLTE service, using the multi-operator core networks (MOCN) capability to share the 5G RAN.

APT launched 5G services on Taiwan’s 3.5GHz frequency band by utilising Nokia’s 5G NSA Core in mid-August, which is the first-of-its-kind MOCN in the country. Network sharing is being investigated by leading global telcos to mitigate the cost of rolling out next-generation infrastructures, in particular serving enterprise customers with dedicated private 5G networks.

Nokia said that supported by cloud packet core, registers, signalling, policy, charging, cloud infrastructure, NetGuard security and NetAct network management, APT can now launch their 5G new services “at ease”.

The 3GPP standard complied Nokia Core network software provides APT smooth integration with the shared radio network and unlocks full MOCN capabilities. The full cloud-based solution will further pave the way towards zero-touch automation capabilities that drive greater scale and reliability.

Remarking upon the partnership, Nan-Ren Huang, president of Asia-Pacific Telecom, said: “We are pleased to work with our long-term strategic partner Nokia on launching 5G services by utilising their 5G NSA Core this year. With this roll-out, we are now serving reliable 5G and VoLTE connection, new services and premium 5G experience to our subscribers across the island, powered by Nokia’s Core and software solutions.”

The deployment of private 4G/LTE, 5G-ready network by Alvis is the first 450 MHz and 410MHz combined network in Latin America, and will connect 36 rural areas in Argentina, boosting connectivity for underserved communities and businesses across the country.

It is the first combined deployment of 450 MHz, commercially, and 410 MHz, as a trial, spectrum bands in Latin America using the combined bands’ long-range to support various Industry 4.0 transformational use cases in agriculture, energy distribution, security and localisation services, equipment and people in rural areas.

The new network will support numerous upcoming opportunities in Industry 4.0, as well as several innovative projects for agribusiness and utilities, among other verticals currently being reviewed by Alvis.

“We are delighted to have chosen Nokia, as it gives us the technological and business support that a deployment of this magnitude deserves,” said Alvis CEO Marcelo Dumanjó.

“The network will allow us to provide internet service in sub-urban and rural areas, connecting equipment, fixed installations, machinery (harvesters, tractors, seeders, trucks), silobags and weather stations, for example.

“It will also address other fixed and mobile connection needs for service where it was not possible before, capturing a range of efficiencies. Nokia’s world leadership in LTE technology applied to fixed and mobile networks provides reliability, sustainability and long-term technological updates to give our customers access to a reliable and cost-efficient connectivity service.”