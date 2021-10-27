TPG Telecom takes Nokia nodes to deploy Asia-Pacific’s first live 5G femtocell

Australian operator TPG Telecom is using Nokia’s modular 4G/5G Smart Node to provide Asia-Pacific customers from a dedicated femtocell what they claim will be superior indoor 5G coverage.

TPG Telecom owns and operates nationwide mobile and fixed networks including Australia’s second-largest fixed voice and data network, with more than 27,000 kilometres of metropolitan and inter-capital fibre networks and a leading mobile network comprising more than 5,600 sites and covering over 23 million Australians.

It is home to some of Australia’s most popular mobile brands, including Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, AAPT, Internode, Lebara and Felix.

Smart Node is a dedicated indoor service that Nokia says is capable of providing superior coverage and capacity, and can be scaled from single to multiple units to meet the telcos’ indoor coverage requirements.

Attributed with delivering high-quality coverage, low latency and reliability, Smart Node can, says Nokia, provide solid 4G and 5G connectivity for the demanding use cases expected by TPG Telecom’s enterprise customers. Its “plug and play” capabilities are also said to make it easy to set up, which keeps installation costs to a minimum.

Supporting both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G deployments, the dedicated femtocell solution also undertakes traffic management by reducing core network load and optimising macro resource allocation.

It delivers uncongested high throughput network performance with existing secure authentication, and provides a secure connection and SIM-based authentication to assure the quality required in mobile networks.

Read more about 5G New use cases revealed as Orange Belgium launches 5G Lab in Antwerp inviting companies to discover, test and develop new innovative use cases on standalone network technology.

Huawei plots course for 5Gigaverse society, offering roadmap to new landscape of all-scenario continuous next-generation network coverage driven by the rapid development of 5G, with more than 170 networks built and nearly 500 million users developed within two years.

Trial declared successful in aggregating spectrum in the 700MHz and 3500MHz bands for the first time to deliver enhanced connectivity and increased coverage and support Taiwanese operator’s vision to deliver 5G Standalone.

5G service revenue to reach $73bn by 2021, $600bn by 2026 but, says Juniper Research, providers need to improve core network functions to reduce strain from increased traffic and to meet the challenges of mobile data demands.

TPG Telecom will be rolling out Nokia’s Smart Node solution to selected enterprise customers in the coming months, deployed as part of the company’s smarter 5G network, delivering targeted 5G coverage and capacity to their key customers.

Commenting on the deployment of the technology, Jonathan Rutherford, group executive for enterprise and government at TPG Telecom, said: “We’re excited about the possibilities this product provides for our business customers in particular. Nokia Smart Node is a simple, cost effective and seamless ‘plug and play’ solution to provide indoor 5G coverage for small and medium businesses and corporate branch offices.”