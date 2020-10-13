Nokia claims big win in small cells for Chunghwa Telecom 5G net

Taiwanese mobile operator Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has contracted Nokia to provide it with a range of products from its small cells portfolio to support CHT’s initiative to deliver comprehensive 5G coverage to subscribers.

Recent research from Nokia has shown that enterprise is a key 5G market. It underlined the potential for 5G to drive sustainable economic growth and define the next decade of innovation.

And despite the damage the Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked across industries globally since March, the report also showed that the pandemic is likely to further increase the value creation potential of 5G in the medium and long term by accelerating digitisation, particularly among the least digitally advanced industries.

Just over a month ago, in a major enhancement of its 5G assets and general offer, Nokia announced new added-value features and digital automation enablers for its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) private wireless networking platform and digitised all its 5G network deployments around the world.

With the new functionality and added-value features, Nokia says it is further easing and accelerating customers’ transformation path towards Industry 4.0. Nokia DAC team comms and DAC VoIP offer customers voice and video for secure one-to-one and one-to-many campus-wide communication.

CHT is working closely with local small to medium-sized enterprises to provide secure 5G coverage to enable Industry 4.0 automation. The CHT 5G network has been active since June 2020 and the company is the first operator in Taiwan to deploy 5G non-standalone (NSA) small cells technology, enabling instant 5G coverage in areas such as business and tourist districts.

Nokia has already begun deployment and has installed 140 5G small cells to date. It said about four-fifths of mobile sessions are initiated indoors from homes and businesses and high-quality indoor 5G coverage is pivotal to ensuring a good user experience.

The deal will see Nokia supply CHT with its flexible AirScale indoor Radio (ASiR) system to improve indoor coverage and capacity, as well as its AirScale micro RRH for outdoor and urban hotspots. These will be deployed to complement the existing base of more than 2,500 sets of 4G small cells.

Nokia’s 5G small cells portfolio is said to be quick to install and can enable operators to address 5G network densification and indoor coverage requirements.

Max Chen, president of mobile division at CHT, said: “This is a continuation of our innovative and ambitious approach to small cell deployment across Taiwan. We are an existing customer of Nokia’s 4G small cells portfolio and had no hesitation in also adopting its 5G products for the first wave of deployment.”

Nokia mobile networks president Tommi Uitto added: “We are proud to support Chunghwa Telecom in their pioneering efforts to deliver compelling 5G coverage to key indoor and outdoor locations across Taiwan. We are delighted they have chosen our small cells portfolio to achieve their ambitious strategy and are looking forward to partnering with them moving forward.”