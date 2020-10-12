5G set to add $8tn to global GDP by 2030

As the roll-out of the next-generation infrastructure gathers pace across the world, and as Covid-19 accelerates medium and long-term digital investment and value creation, research from Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs has revealed that 5G-enabled industries have the potential to add $8tn to global GDP by 2030.

The 5G Business readiness report was conducted by Sapio on behalf of Nokia and surveyed 1,628 technology purchasing decision makers in eight markets and across six industry sectors in July and August 2020 looking to reveal 5G adoption among businesses around the world, providing a cross-sector view of the path to full 5G deployment.

The markets were Australia (203), Finland (200), Germany (203), Japan (203), Saudi Arabia (202), South Korea (200), the UK (207) and the US (210). Markets covered include energy and utilities (208 responses), mining (119), manufacturing (455), public sector (271), healthcare (445), and transportation (130). Respondents from companies of less than 250 employees were only permitted for energy and utilities and mining companies.

The clear finding of the report said Nokia was an underlining of the potential for 5G to drive sustainable economic growth and define the next decade of innovation. And despite the damage the Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked across industries across the world since March, the report also showed the pandemic will likely further increase the value creation potential of 5G in the medium and long-term by accelerating digitisation, particularly among the least digitally advanced industries.

There was a clear correlation between 5G deployment and business performance. Companies at an advanced level of 5G adoption were the only group to experience a net increase in productivity (+10%) following Covid-19 and the only group able to maintain or increase customer engagement during the pandemic.

So-called 5G mature companies were also found to be growing considerably faster than their peers, just under half (49%) of companies in the expansion phase of 5G adoption and 37% of those in implementation phase – representing the two most advanced stages of 5G maturity – achieved rapid growth last year, compared with those firms in the planning (20%), discovery (11%) and passive phases (5%).

These findings show, said Nokia, that the companies who are most 5G mature, and therefore likely also the most advanced in their overall digital transformation, were showing the highest impact in business performance.