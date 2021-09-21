Dutch scientist receives top award for work on digital media’s effect on society

Dutch university professor José van Dijck of Utrecht University has won the Spinoza Prize for her research into the impact of digital media on social life. The prize is the highest scientific award in the Netherlands, and carries a cash payment of €2.5m.

Media studies is a relatively young research field in the Netherlands in which Van Dijck has grown and left her mark. At the beginning of this century, she started as a professor at the University of Amsterdam and focused on television in an era of digital technology. “That was very progressive back then, because nobody thought that television would ever be part of the digital environment,” she said.

Soon after that, Van Dijck started researching social media, “just as platforms such as Facebook started to emerge to where we are now, in a very digital society”.



She has really put the subject on the map with her research, as students in the Netherlands can now study media science at almost all universities.

“I had no idea I had been nominated for the Spinoza Prize,” said Van Dijck. “It was really a complete surprise. It is a very tough selection process in which scientists are nominated by the presidents of their universities. Then there is a tough review process in which mainly international experts are involved to evaluate your academic achievements. I didn’t know I was part of that selection process at all, so I was very surprised.”



Although the prize obviously means a lot to her personally – “You only win this prize once in your lifetime” – Van Dijck is particularly pleased with the €2.5m prize that she is allowed to spend on research. “It is always difficult to obtain research funding – it is preceded by very competitive and tough processes,” she said. “But now I get a prize that I can spend on the research that I want.”



The Spinoza Prize is awarded annually by the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research to three or four researchers working in the country who, by international standards, are among the very best scientists in the world. The laureates conduct high-level pioneering research and are therefore an inspiration for new researchers.

The prize is named after Baruch Spinoza, an internationally renowned Dutch scientist and an example of freedom of research. In addition to a bronze statue of Spinoza, the award-winning scientist receives a cash prize to use for further scientific research.

Van Dijck cannot wait to put the money into several projects. “Two years ago, we initiated a research group called Governing the Digital Society,” she said. “The larger part of the money will be spend to expand my research group. In addition, I want to use part of the prize to support organisations that conduct research into digitisation in the field of public institutions, such as Kennisnet, SURF and Publicspaces.”

PublicSpaces is a coalition of various public organisations, such as public broadcasters, heritage institutions, festivals, libraries, museums and education, which are working together to solve a common problem – that they are largely dependent on big tech companies and their platforms for their communication, information and media circulation. Such companies are primarily driven by commercial interests, rather than public values such as privacy, autonomy and transparency.