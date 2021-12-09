CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW Europe: Norway embraces internet of things
Norway is becoming a centre of IoT innovation as tech developers tackle some of the country’s unique challenges, in areas such as fish farming, power distribution and monitoring of boats. Also in this issue, find out why Utrecht University media scientist José van Dijck has won an award, and read about Estonia’s country-as-a-service scheme.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Norway and IoT: A match made in heaven
Norway is becoming a centre of internet of things innovation as tech developers look for answers to some of the country's unique challenges
-
Dutch scientist receives top award for work on digital media’s effect on society
Utrecht University media scientist José van Dijck wins the Spinoza Award and funds for her research into the effects of social media on society
-
How Estonia’s country-as-a-service scheme has attracted tens of thousands of foreign entrepreneurs
Estonia has created a country-as-a-service offering which is attracting entrepreneurs and businesses from across the world