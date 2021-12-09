CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe

December 2021 - February 2022

CW Europe: Norway embraces internet of things

Norway is becoming a centre of IoT innovation as tech developers tackle some of the country’s unique challenges, in areas such as fish farming, power distribution and monitoring of boats. Also in this issue, find out why Utrecht University media scientist José van Dijck has won an award, and read about Estonia’s country-as-a-service scheme.

Features in this issue

