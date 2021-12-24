Top 10 Benelux stories of 2021

At the heart of Europe, the Benelux region commands a strategically important position in connecting the continent to the world.

The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg also have what is needed for an advanced tech sector. They are relatively rich and have a wealth of human talent and high education standards, with academics in the region setting new ground.

To this end, what happens in the Benelux IT sector is closely watched by the world. Part of the interest is in the region’s penchant for trying to do things a bit differently, making it and its people great testers for new tech innovation.

Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 stories about IT in the Benelux region.

2. Openness can protect Dutch companies against ransomware Dutch businesses that suffer ransomware attacks need to be more open about it, if this growing problem is to be brought under control.

4. Benelux CIO interview: Benoît Dewaele, Vandemoortele CIO of Ghent-headquartered food group says the IT department’s main challenges are improving digital customer experiences, helping implement automation in plants and strengthening cyber security.