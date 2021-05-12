Inside DarkSide: Researchers share intel on break-out cyber gang

In the wake of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack – which continues to disrupt supplies of fuel across the eastern and southern US – threat researchers from across the cyber community have been swapping information on the DarkSide ransomware gang, the up-and-coming cyber criminal group that has suddenly found itself elevated to global infamy.

First bursting onto the scene in August 2020 when it gained a certain measure of note by donating some of its ransom profits to charities, DarkSide is a (likely Russia-based) media-savvy group that understands how the cyber security “game” is played, and makes a virtue out of having an “honourable” reputation, as far as such a thing is possible in the cyber criminal underworld.

Clearly, say researchers, its operators like to see themselves as swashbuckling highwaymen, Robin Hood types who rob from the rich and give to the poor, although of course this is self-aggrandising nonsense, and borderline delusional narcissism.

But interestingly, in a departure from the more usual attention-seeking behaviour exhibited by other ransomware syndicates, the DarkSide group has been trying to distance itself from the attack, conducting an apparent damage limitation PR exercise, releasing a statement in broken English to the effect that its goal is “to make money, and not creating problems for society”. It is unclear from this line precisely what they thought they were doing up to now.

DarkSide also claimed that the attack on Colonial Pipeline was by an affiliate, and that it would police its partners’ selection of targets more assiduously in future to “avoid social consequences”. Again, it is unclear precisely what the group thought the consequences of its other attacks actually were.

Sophos’ Sean Gallagher, Mark Loman and Peter Mackenzie – who have dealt with several DarkSide victims via the firm’s incident response service – said this backpedalling was probably the result of the potentially greater real-world impact of their affiliate’s attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

“It has apparently made DarkSide’s operators more notorious than they are comfortable with,” they said in a newly published report.

“The gang previously promised to spare healthcare organisations, as well as others involved in vaccine distribution, because of the negative attention such attacks could potentially bring from within the gang’s home country. But because of the way DarkSide operates, it’s not clear how much control the keepers of the DarkSide brand have over the affiliates who do the actual work of breaking into networks and launching their ransomware.”

FireEye Mandiant’s researchers, Jordan Nuce, Jeremy Kennelly, Kimberly Goody, Andrew Moore, Alyssa Rahman, Brendan McKeague and Jared Wilson added: “A recent update to their underground forum advertisement also indicates that actors may attempt to DDoS [distributed denial of service] victim organisations.

“The actor ‘darksupp’ has stated that affiliates are prohibited from targeting hospitals, schools, universities, non-profit organisations and public sector entities.

“This may be an effort by the actor(s) to deter law enforcement action, since targeting of these sectors may invite additional scrutiny. Affiliates are also prohibited from targeting organisations in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) nations.”

Despite its sudden reticence, DarkSide has up to now followed in the footsteps of the other famous double extortion ransomware gangs, such as REvil/Sodinokibi, Maze and LockBit, exfiltrating data and threatening to release it if the victim does not pay. This is done via a Tor accessible blog. It is, however, known for making fairly hefty demands – one Sophos engagement was with a victim who was being extorted for $4m (they did not pay).

FireEye Mandiant’s team added that the gang’s affiliates receive a 25% cut of the ransom fees for hits that result in payments of under $500,000, and decrease to 10% for payments of over $5m.

Multifaceted extortion operation The Mandiant team said it was clear that the DarkSide gang was becoming very proficient at “multifaceted extortion operations”. It noted the recent release of information suggesting that DarkSide would target NASDAQ and other listed companies by leaking their attacks to friendly traders in advance so they could short the victims and profit from any impact on the stock price. “In another notable example,” they said, “an attacker was able to obtain the victim’s cyber insurance policy and leveraged this information during the ransom negotiation process, refusing to lower the ransom amount given their knowledge of the policy limits. “This reinforces that during the post-exploitation phase of ransomware incidents, threat actors can engage in internal reconnaissance and obtain data to increase their negotiating power. We expect that the extortion tactics that threat actors use to pressure victims will continue to evolve throughout 2021.”