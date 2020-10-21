Charities warned over ‘Robin Hood’ cyber criminals

Charities, non-profits and related organisations should be on their guard against a new development in the world of cyber crime that has security experts puzzled and legal experts alarmed – the donation of money extorted from ransomware victims to charity.

First reported by the BBC, the tactic has been adopted by a relatively new ransomware group known as DarkSide, one of a growing number of increasingly sophisticated and professionalised cyber crime groups that take a businesslike approach to the ransomware game.

DarkSide, on its emergence earlier in 2020, went so far as to produce an actual press release revealing how it carefully analyses its targets’ financials before an attack, and makes a point of never attacking medical organisations, non-profits or government bodies.

Now the group has taken the decision to “give something back” and in a blog post made on 13 October, said it was “only fair” that some of the money it has extorted should go to charity. It made two payments of 0.88 bitcoin, or $10,000, to two US-based charities, Children International in Missouri and The Water Project in New Hampshire, through The Giving Block, an entity set up specifically to manage cryptocurrency donations to charity. The DarkSide group also posted tax receipts for the donations.

According to initial reports, Children International has said it has no intention of keeping the money, while The Giving Block has already begun an investigation into where the funds came from and how to return them.

But what are the ramifications for organisations that might find themselves on the receiving end of such a donation? For Judy Krieg, a partner at law firm Fieldfisher, it’s not a tricky question. “In short, the answer is: don’t do it,” she told Computer Weekly.

Under the law, technically speaking, the acceptance of ransomware payments in any form would constitute money laundering.

Money extorted through ransomware attacks becomes proceeds of crime, which is also known as criminal property. Therefore, said Krieg, under section 329 of the UK Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, the primary UK money laundering law, an organisation or individual that acquires, uses or possesses criminal property is committing an offence.

Moral dilemma Even though the law is crystal clear on profiting from cyber crime, Javvad Malik, security awareness advocate at KnowBe4, says such acts of supposed philanthropy would still have presented the recipients with a moral dilemma, albeit one that should be easy to overcome. “One should not look past the fact that the money was obtained illegally through criminal actions and no amount of charitable contributions can erase that,” said Malik. “Whenever an organisation is extorted via ransomware or other means, that money impacts actual individuals. Many people have lost their jobs over the years, there have been organisations that have ceased to exist, and there has even been some talk recently of the role that ransomware had to play in the unfortunate death of a patient transported to a different hospital. “Criminals need to understand that there is a very real impact of their actions, and simply giving an amount to charity cannot make up for that.”