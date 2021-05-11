Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack has grave consequences

The consequences of Friday’s DarkSide ransomware attack against the operator of the Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the US, are spreading rapidly, with real-world disruption now cascading throughout the US energy sector, providing an object lesson in the importance of protecting critical national infrastructure (CNI).

Over the weekend, the US government declared an emergency and the Department of Transportation (DoT) temporarily relaxed regulations across most of the Mid-Atlantic and southern US, and Texas, that govern how long truckers are permitted to remain behind the wheel, to improve flexibility in the fuel supply chain.

US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo told the CBS TV network: “Unfortunately, these sorts of attacks are becoming more frequent. They are here to stay and we have to work in partnership with businesses to secure networks, to defend ourselves against these attacks.

“As it relates to Colonial, the president was briefed yesterday. It’s an all-hands-on-deck effort right now. We are working closely with the company, state and local officials to make sure that they get back up to normal operations as quickly as possible and that there aren’t disruptions in supply.”

Meanwhile, energy sector analysts have warned of “domino effects” on the US transport system, and the possibility of price rises at petrol stations.

Steve Forbes, Nominet government cyber security expert, said it was likely the Colonial attack would have a ripple effect beyond the US.

“While the demand for oil across the US East Coast is evident, the fact that this is already impacting the financial markets and traders demonstrates that it really is the tip of the iceberg,” said Forbes. “That’s not to mention the fact that the severity of this breach will worsen if confidential information is leaked, as the group has threatened.

“Being able to take systems offline and begin a process of restoration is undeniably important, but there is an additional threat if this data is exposed. It underlines the importance of international collaboration to bring down these highly coordinated groups early in their development if we want to protect our critical services.”

Forbes added: “As we watch the domino effect of this cyber attack, it is very apparent that impact is not limited to systems and software – victims will come in all shapes and sizes, from industries to individuals.”

Andy Norton, European cyber risk Officer at Armis, added: “These cyber-physical attacks are a big deal, because they demonstrate just how fragile the provision of critical services are into society. A few weeks ago, a water treatment plant was compromised, leading to the potential for poisoning of the water. Now, 45% of the US oil energy provision has been switched off to the East Coast. Prolonged shortages in critical services lead to civil unrest, economic pressures, and a general lack of confidence in public administration.”

How the attack unfolded The attack itself was first detected on Friday 7 May, when the Colonial Pipeline Company determined that it had been hit by a cyber attack, understood to be the DarkSide ransomware. DarkSide is a relatively new human-operated ransomware strain, first observed in 2020. The group behind it operates double extortion attacks on a ransomware-as-a-service model with numerous affiliate groups and is highly active online. It almost certainly operates out of Russia or another former Soviet state, and its ransom demands range widely, from $200,000 up to as much as $2m. As of early April 2021, according to Cybereason’s Nocturnus team, it had leaked data from about 40 victims. The DarkSide gang makes a point of analysing its targets’ financial situation before attacking them, and claims to only go after large corporations, never medical organisations, non-profits or government bodies. Of particular note is the gang’s use of “Robin Hood” style tactics – last year the DarkSide gang attempted to donate thousands of dollars’ worth of bitcoin to two US-based charities, but the donations were refused. On discovering the attack, Colonial Pipeline said it proactively took a number of systems offline to contain the problem, which temporarily stopped all its pipeline operations and affected a number of its IT systems, which now need to be restored. It has informed the US government, law enforcement, and engaged third-party cyber forensics. It has given no indication that it is negotiating payment of a ransom. “Maintaining the operational security of our pipeline, in addition to safely bringing our systems back online, remain our highest priorities,” said the firm in a statement on Sunday 9 May. “Over the past 48 hours, Colonial Pipeline personnel have taken additional precautionary measures to help further monitor and protect the safety and security of its pipeline. “At this time, our primary focus continues to be the safe and efficient restoration of service to our pipeline system, while minimising disruption to our customers and all those who rely on Colonial Pipeline. We appreciate the patience and outpouring of support we have received from others throughout the industry.”