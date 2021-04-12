Software République consortium to cash in on intelligent, sustainable mobility opportunities

Atos, Dassault Systèmes, Groupe Renault, STMicroelectronics and Thales have joined forces to create an ecosystem for innovation in intelligent mobility and develop and market together systems and software to provide an enriched and sustainable mobility offer for cities, regions, businesses and citizens.

Software République will aim to contribute to and create products and services in the areas of artificial intelligence, cyber security, connectivity, embedded electronics and virtual twin technology.

The rationale for the move is to tap into a mobility market that the partners say is changing and offering new opportunities. The consortium cites research from the Boston Consulting Group, predicting that the global mobility market will grow by 60% by 2035, with growth mainly driven by the emergence of technological disruptions such as electric vehicles, new components, new after-sales services and other value-added services.

Software République believes the share of these products and services will increase from 5% to 45% of the global mobility market. It adds that major industrial players on other continents, with state support, are already positioning themselves to develop many of these new technologies through enhanced integration strategies.

To foster innovation, the Software République will also seek to create an investment fund to finance the most promising startups and an incubator to host startups in the field of smart mobility technologies, where they will have access to a collaborative virtual development and experimentation environment, and mentoring through a value network.

For the launch of the ecosystem for startups and universities, the partners of the Software République plan to organise a data challenge to contribute to the development of the technologies for the mobility of tomorrow: electric, connected and autonomous.

To develop and market intelligent mobility systems, enabling the implementation of an adapted and agile mobility offer, three main areas of cooperation have been identified. These are: intelligent systems to facilitate secure connectivity between the vehicle and its digital and physical environment; simulation and data management systems to optimise flows for territories and companies; and energy ecosystem to simplify the charging experience.

This focus will lead to a number of key use cases. These include Plug and Charge, looking at the development of new technologies and services to allow an electric car, connected to a compatible charging point, to be automatically recognised, and to perform a charge without any action by the user.

Another is optimising mobility flows for territories to facilitate access to and simulation of mobility information exchanges, instantaneously and openly across cities and regions to enable consumers to always select the optimum means of mobility according to time, comfort or energy management, and for operators to enrich their services. It’s also designed to see use with public authorities to simulate and implement mobility scenarios, such as emergency management, events, and for urban planners to better anticipate land use planning.

“In the new mobility value chain, on-board intelligence systems are the new driving force, where all research and investment are now concentrated. Faced with this technological challenge, we are choosing to play collectively and openly. There will be no centre of gravity, the value of each will be multiplied by others,” said Luca de Meo, chief executive officer of Groupe Renault.

“The combined expertise in cyber security, microelectronics, energy and data management will enable us to develop unique, cutting-edge solutions for low-carbon, shared and responsible mobility, made in Europe.”

Bernard Charlès, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of Dassault Systèmes added: “Far beyond the automotive sector, it is a question of thinking in terms of use – mobility offering a work and leisure environment that is part of a sustainable economy.

“This experience economy goes hand in hand with an Industry Renaissance worldwide: the new mobility economy will be organised into new, collaborative value networks based on digital platforms,” he said.

“The Software République is thus a multi-industry and multidisciplinary ecosystem that aims to accelerate innovation and grow the driving forces of tomorrow. To achieve this, it will rely on the collaborative virtual environment provided by Dassault Systèmes’ 3DExperience platform and on virtual twin experiences.”