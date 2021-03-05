T-Mobile targets post-pandemic workplace with remote working suite

Noting that businesses set to thrive in the next decade will be those that shed the old way of thinking, along with outdated technology and limits designed for a workplace that no longer exists, T-Mobile has launched the WFX solutions suite.

T-Mobile said the tools are designed to help businesses adapt to the new, radically transformed workplace where a year’s worth of seismic change has rocked the foundations of business and opened the door to a new world of work that is more open, virtual and collaborative.

Yet it noted that while employees needed to work from anywhere and collaborate with colleagues, partners and customers everywhere, the reality was a world of dropped calls, buffering, jitter, frozen screens and disappearing video during conferencing sessions. It warned that saddled with the communications technology and plans of yesterday, businesses discovered that the new normal looked a lot like the old normal, only worse.

The latest portfolio includes T-Mobile Home Office Internet, work-from-home (WFH) broadband covering over 60 million US homes, designed to give remote employees the bandwidth and security needed to get work done; T-Mobile Collaborate, a suite of mobile-first, cloud-based tools for business calling, messaging and conferencing from virtually any device, anywhere; and T-Mobile Enterprise Unlimited, wireless plans with unlimited 5G for the same or better price compared with other carriers’ shared, pooled plans.

Underlying the suite is T-Mobile’s 5G network, which the operator said demonstrates 5G’s ability to solve today’s problems with the power of next-generation networks to support new work experiences.

It added that the launch brought what it called its “Un-carrier mission” to enterprise businesses, offering an alternative approach to what is offered by rival communications providers. It revealed that a third of people surveyed in its research didn’t see 5G having much of an impact on their personal lives because carrier marketing focused on what it called a “futuristic fantasyland that few will ever experience and even fewer could access” on carrier networks.

It added that now that as many as nine in 10 US enterprises were planning for a future where employees will work remotely at least three days a week, the aim is to take advantage of 5G and solve communications challenges. T-Mobile added that one thing stood in the way – the “stranglehold” that leading communications providers have on the enterprise.

T-Mobile said it was proposing a different approach. While preparing for what it called radical 5G innovations, the company said it was “squarely focused” on putting its 5G network to work solving the problems currently facing consumers and businesses.

“The pandemic pushed the fast-forward button on the future of work, giving us a decade’s worth of progress in a year’s time, and it’s clear that work will never be the same,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.

“Tomorrow’s workplace won’t be anything like the old work from office world, and it won’t be like today’s WFH world. It’ll be something new: the work from anywhere [WFX] world. And T-Mobile WFX and our 5G network arrive at the right time to help businesses meet this moment head on … and come out the other side stronger.”