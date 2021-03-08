DZS accelerates network process strategy with RIFT acquisition

Just weeks after acquiring coherent optics firm Optelian, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions provider DZS has signed a deal to purchase network orchestration and automation solutions company RIFT.

The acquisition includes the carrier-grade RIFT.ware software platform that is designed to simplify the deployment of network slices, services or application on any cloud, and is part of a strategy that recognises that the trend toward cloud-based and open software communications solutions is undeniable.

It also builds upon the 20 million mobile and fixed broadband products DZS has deployed in more than 100 countries, creating a DZS Cloud platform with end-to-end intelligence for software and network orchestration and automation, advanced data analytics, and service management.

DZS Cloud is designed to simplify the lifecycle automation for the deployment of any network slice, service, and/or application across public, private, hybrid and edge clouds – enabling global operators to integrate virtual network functions (VNFs) or containerised network functions (CNFs) from any supplier.

The platform’s cloud-native, modular design embraces web-centric open-source technology and standards, offering API and plug-in capability to scale and evolve with global network environments.

DZS sees the acquired company as complementing and strengthening the company’s sdNOS (the DZS SDN-enabled Network Operating System), embedded development teams.

The DZS Cloud portfolio is designed to enhance DZS mobile transport, broadband access and connected premises solutions by enabling the development and deployment of end-to-end services, networking and applications – including OpenRAN or vRAN VNFs and CNFs, 5G network slicing, FTTx network orchestration, enterprise oriented universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) or SD-WAN solutions.

RIFT’s world-class engineering team, based in the US and India, will help accelerate the DZS roadmap for software-defined networking (SDN) control, deployment automation, and scaled machine data management and analytics solutions.

“With the acquisition of RIFT, DZS accelerates its vision and strategy to deliver and manage intelligent network and processing functions at the network edge,” said the company’s president and CEO, Charlie Vogt.

“With our recent Optelian acquisition, the introduction of our DZS Chronos and DZS Velocity portfolios for broadband access and mobile transport powered by sdNOS, and now the introduction of DZS Cloud, our company is more aligned than ever with software-defined, network virtualisation and cloud-native automation solutions,” he said.

“The transaction adds a software development centre in Bangalore, India and a product operations centre in Boston, Massachusetts. DZS Cloud will enable us to deliver differentiated standalone and end-to-end cloud-based solutions designed to increase ARPU, lower churn, streamline operations, and optimise service provider and enterprise networks.”