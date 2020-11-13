NTT DATA and Continual collaborate to deliver in-vehicle mobility experiences

Continual, a provider of cloud-based analytics for connected car and subscriber mobility experiences, is partnering consulting and IT services firm NTT DATA to deliver technology-driven services to improve the experience for commuters, passengers and drivers using the mobile network along their journeys.

The companies said that improving mobile broadband connectivity along travel routes has become a major priority for network operators as a growing number of cars have cellular-enabled features.

With the accelerating roll-out of 5G, connected cars are set to be a major growth area for the automotive industry in the coming years. The firms quoted research that suggests automotive connections worldwide will increase to 831 million by 2027 and account for over 20% of all IoT (internet of things) connections.

Under the partnership, NTT DATA will integrate Continual’s Mobility Experience Analytics technology into the carrier’s operational support systems (OSS) environment, as well as providing support and consulting services.

Continual provides connected car manufacturers and mobile network operators with a toolset for analysing and improving the connected journey experience. It investigates voice and data usage patterns for all subscribers 24/7, flagging adverse network experiences that affect subscribers and connected vehicles.

Using advanced machine learning, Continual says it can correlate all the important parameters and establish the impact of these experiences on subscribers.

The cloud-enabled offering, with its embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, will help mobile operators to reconfigure existing infrastructure to establish acceptable quality network experiences for users along roads and railways.

“We are very pleased to be working together with Continual to jointly apply technology innovation and enhance the business success of our mobile operator customers,” said Roei Haberman, senior vice-president sales transformation and head of technology, media and telecom at NTT DATA UK.

“Continual’s AI-based solutions are already at the heart of the operators’ digital initiatives, which is critical to their success, and we are looking forward to a mutually profitable partnership.”

Greg Snipper, CEO of Continual, said: “We are proud to have the opportunity to partner with NTT DATA to deliver innovative solutions to mobile operators. NTT DATA’s well-established reputation for innovative data-based solutions is an ideal fit to maximise the benefits of our cloud-based mobility analytics solutions in helping mobile operators succeed with their digital strategies.”

The two companies have also revealed that one of the UK’s largest mobile network operators is already a joint customer. Globally, a number of other operators are also engaged in projects to help them implement digital transformation programmes.