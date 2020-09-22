Twitter investigates image cropping algorithm for racial bias

Twitter is investigating racial bias in its image cropping algorithm, after users discovered it prioritises white people’s faces over black people’s faces.

Users first noticed the issue when Vancouver-based university manager Colin Madland posted on the social media platform about his black colleague’s trouble with Zoom’s face-detection algorithm, which kept removing his head whenever he used a virtual background.

When tweeting pictures of the Zoom interaction, Madden found the Twitter mobile app consistently defaulted to his face instead of his colleague’s in the preview. This occurred even when he flipped the order of the images.

The discovery prompted a slew of experiments by other Twitter users, which ended with similar results.

For example, when white US senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s face was placed in an image with black former US president Barack Obama, it was the former’s face that was prioritised for the preview.

Other users did the same experiment with fictional cartoon characters Lenny and Carl from The Simpsons, ending in the same result.

However, according to Twitter, the algorithm had already been tested for both racial and gender bias before going live and found no evidence of either. “But it’s clear that we’ve got more analysis to do,” it said. “We’ll continue to share what we learn, what actions we take, and will open source it so others can review and replicate.”