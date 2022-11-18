Is Elon Musk’s Twitter safe, and should you stop using it?

The arrival of Elon Musk at Twitter headquarters on 26 October 2022, bearing a no-doubt hastily acquired basin to deploy in the service of what can only be described as a dad joke, has prompted seismic changes in the world of social media.

Twitter, one of the longest-established social platforms, has been a touchstone of online engagement for millions of people and organisations for over a decade, but it suddenly faces a very different future – and some of the biggest changes are in the cyber security field.

Musk has long cultivated a reputation for impulsive statements and spur-of-the-moment decisions that have often landed him in hot water – fans would say he typifies fellow social media baron Mark Zuckerberg’s old motto “move fast and break things” – and, to date, he has brought this attitude to bear on Twitter, dismissing employees left, right and centre, and making sweeping changes before just as abruptly rolling them back.

Among some of the more high-profile incidents to befall Twitter in the past fortnight have been the sudden departures of its chief information security officer (CISO), chief privacy officer and data protection officer, and compliance officer; changes to its blue tick verification system that have resulted in a wave of impersonation of high-profile accounts; and, earlier this week, changes to the microservices used at Twitter – supposedly at Musk’s personal behest – that seem to have caused glitches in the platform’s SMS multifactor authentication processes.

At the time of writing, there has been no major cyber incident or data breach affecting users of the platform. However there is a growing perception that Musk’s abrupt termination of thousands of Twitter employees is causing the platform to fray at the edges as various small technical issues start to mount up.

Furthermore, there are already clear signs that Musk’s management style is starting to introduce intolerable levels of risk for organisational users, not least from a brand management perspective. Advertising sector giant Omnicom Media has already advised its clients to halt their spend with Twitter, while the US’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), are monitoring the situation closely, as is the UK’s Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

An ICO spokesperson tells Computer Weekly: “Compliance with UK data protection law should be a high priority for all companies, no matter their size or stature. We will continue to monitor the situation with Twitter as it evolves, and encourage anyone with concerns to report them to us.”

So, in light of the ongoing issues at Twitter, it feels like the right time to consider whether or not the platform remains a safe place for business users, and what organisations can do to protect themselves should the scale of the potential risk increase. In short, should you be clamping down on Twitter?

Trust? Gone “Much has been said about the psychological safety of using Twitter, both before the current collapse of the moderation and ethics controls as well as after,” says Rachael Greaves, CEO and founder of Castlepoint Systems, an Australia-based provider of information governance and risk management services. “The culture of the company has always leaned precariously over the chasm of risk while straining to reach the high fruits of market saturation and monetisation, with a culture that has seemed to become more tolerant of potential and actual harm to its users over time.” Certainly, the trust that users hold in Twitter has been badly damaged, and while it may not yet be irreparable, trust once broken can take years to fix and will be less resilient in future. “I think trust seems to be diminishing quite rapidly,” says Jake Moore, global cyber security advisor at ESET. “Trust has been so heavily featured at Twitter’s core over the last decade. That blue tick is very difficult to get….You can’t offer a blue tick like that to everyone. It waters down what verification means Jake Moore, ESET “People use it to corroborate information, to get news out rapidly, and it has built up a level of trust that many people have confidence in. It seems like a huge change that this trust – which you don’t build overnight – has diminished so rapidly.” Moore highlights the issues with blue tick verification – turning it from a signal that a user is a trusted voice in their field to an $8 subscription service for anybody who cares to spend the money – as a key factor in the erosion of user trust, and says it has put both brand integrity and reputation at risk. “That blue tick is very difficult to get. I know of journalists who are extremely high-profile who, until two weeks ago, were still struggling to get it. That in itself gave a certain kudos that Twitter only gave the extra form of verification to those who could verify to the highest degree. “You can’t offer a blue tick like that to everyone,” he says. “It waters down what verification means. And this grey ‘official’ button? So what was the point? You could even start to question if you can trust accounts you know are official, because we don’t know what their security is like, or what their policies are.” Defense.com’s Oliver Pinson-Roxburgh agrees the blue tick debacle has been a game-changer in terms of trustworthiness, and is opening the door to other sources of cyber risk to users. “Rather than being traditionally ‘hacked’ via the platform, the biggest issue comes from adversarial information-based attacks, especially impersonation. When all users gained the ability to acquire a blue tick, a core idea at the heart of Twitter changed…It’s open season for personal and professional spoofing and impersonation attacks. Indeed, one notable change will be that the jump in fake accounts will also increase the likelihood, and bring greater believability to, other informational attacks such as phishing. “Firms are playing catch-up with this new reality on Twitter. Only recently, someone registered a similar username to pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, paid $8 for a blue tick and quickly wiped billions off their share price with a single tweet. There was very little Eli Lilly could’ve done to defend against this attack,” he says.

A legal perspective Speaking to Computer Weekly on condition of anonymity, one legal expert with a specialism in technology and data protection says they agree with the general sentiment that chaos reigns in the Musk era, but points out that, in reality, we know very little about what is actually going on. Nevertheless, from a legal perspective it is very clear that Twitter absolutely needs to have key security and compliance leaders in place – it has appointed insider Renato Monteiro as acting DPO, though it is unclear what “acting” means in this context. Even so, there are increasing legal concerns about Twitter’s data protection compliance and whether it meets the standards of the European Union (EU) and UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). “Organisations ought to be concerned about Twitter’s data protection compliance, and whether it still takes it seriously in a world where Elon Musk is in charge, but that’s a view based on mood music; we’ve seen no evidence of breaches that have arisen,” the legal expert says. Nor, they add, is there any evidence that processes within Twitter are slipping in terms of their compliance, simply because too little time has passed since the service was acquired. “All the indicators are there that bad things are coming, but what they are is anybody’s guess,” they say. “An indicative factor is the sudden departure of data governance and compliance officers. That is a concern. Questions should be posed as to why they left.” “I wouldn’t be surprised if Twitter found itself an increasing target for nefarious hackers and the equivalent, or people with anti-Musk or anti-US agendas, [or] even disgruntled internal people with a grudge, all of which potentially creates risk exposure for businesses.” In terms of GDPR compliance, the situation remains highly fluid. During the course of researching this article, suggestions have arisen that Twitter either has fallen or will fall out of compliance with the GDPR’s One-Stop-Shop (OSS) mechanism. This is a clause that allows organisations to engage exclusively with a single lead EU regulator, as opposed to 27 different bodies. In Twitter’s case, its OSS is Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC). “The issue is if the DPC says we can’t be your One-Stop Shop, Twitter would suddenly be exposed to 27 Member States’ enforcement – and potentially separate enforcement from the ICO – so essentially 28 investigations, which from a legal perspective is an absolute nightmare. It is in Twitter’s interests to keep the DPC happy,” they say.