Dutch bank set to save €5m via Veeam backup upgrade

Netherlands-based Rabobank has deployed Veeam backup to replace a legacy data protection product with projected savings of around €5m over five years.

These savings come as a result of much reduced maintenance and upgrades to backup software, as well as significantly faster restore times.

The project was carried out as two trading arms of Rabobank had their IT infrastructure combined. These were its international division with a presence in nearly 40 countries, and its largely Netherlands-based retail division.

Their IT and backup infrastructures differed significantly, with EMC Networker/Legato, Veritas NetBackup and IBM TSM backup software present in the international arm and just TSM in the retail operation.

The big challenge in the existing backup environment centred on upgrade and restore times, which were extremely onerous, said manager of storage and compute in Europe, Colin Chatelier.

“We really wanted to move away from the legacy backup environment, which was not built from the bottom up for virtual server backup, and we wanted to be a rock solid bank in terms of security and the integrity of the environment,” he said.

With the previous backup products patching would take up to six months, with something like 10,000 backup agents needing to be updated.