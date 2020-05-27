Makers decides shortlist for Women in Software Powerlist 2020

Makers, the software engineering bootcamp, has launched the shortlist of women who will be considered for its 2020 Women in Software Powerlist.

In partnership with Level 39, Makers is releasing the second annual Women in Software Powerlist to make female role models in the software engineering space more visible, and to celebrate them for their achievements.

The shortlist of 50 women – thought to be “rising stars” of the software sector, having only been involved in the space for less than 10 years – has been chosen from hundreds of potential applicants from across the UK.

“At a time when we face an unprecedented economic crisis due to Covid-19, the innovation and drive of a diverse range of people will determine our collective economic resilience,” Evgeny Shadchnev, CEO of Makers said.

"This is the second year of our Power List and I'm thrilled to see an even greater number of applicants of exceptional calibre and talent join the initiative. At a time when we face an unprecedented economic crisis due to Covid-19, more than ever the skill sets that we possess will determine our resilience in the job market."

Women are currently under-represented in the technology industry, with women only making up around 16% of the tech sector – a number that hasn’t moved for the past decade.

When launching this year’s Powerlist, Makers called for a “change in narrative” surrounding the ongoing discussion about the lack of women in tech, with the brand’s head of marketing pointing out at the launch event that the conversation “doesn’t end with gender” and that “there’s a lot more work to do”.

Makers CEO, Shadchnev, hopes the Makers Women in Software Powerlist will encourage other women to pursue roles in the tech sector at a time where technology is so important and is rapidly evolving.

From this shortlist, a panel of judges will decide on the top 30 women to appear on the final Women in Software Powerlist using the following judging criteria: growth in learning and leadership, influence in the community, and innovation as part of projects or independently.

The women on this year’s shortlist, in no particular order, are:

Yasmin Desai, senior product manager at HubbleHQ.

Hiba Ahmad, EY Mergers and Acquisition.

Anna Holland-Smith, internal developer advocate at Automattic.

Genevieve Leveille, CEO and founder of AgriLedger.

Aashima Praveen, senior product marketing manager at Revolut.

Ailidh Forlan, director of marketing at Machine Labs.

Mathilde Ferrand, iOS engineer at Ford Mobility Europe.

Lina Chan, CEO and co-founder of Adia Health.

Riya Pabari, co-founder and CEO of Founders Academy.

Paula Muldoon, back-end engineer at Bryter.

Andreea Ionescu, software developer and co-chair of Women’s Developers Group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Danielle Booysen, junior front-end developer at Vodafone UK.

Jessica Falk, software engineer at Improbable.

Keltoum Boukra, automation team lead at LabGenius.

Mabintou Kolley, creative director and digital designer at Clamp Agency.

Evelyn Utterson, software engineering educator at Lloyds Banking Group.

Cassie Evans, front-end developer at Clearleft.

Emma Steeley, CEO of AccountScore.

Aks Ballal, software engineer at Triptease.

Suze Shardlow, director of Women Who Code.

Nicole Fu, consultant at Nav.Marketing.

Akua Apeagyei, engineer apprentice at Lyst Ltd.

Tanya Eccleston, software engineer at Depop.

Samira Cheurfi, senior android developer at Trainline.

Iona Pullar, global mobile payments product owner at Shell International.

Genna Walsh, software developer at Sustainably.

Melinda Matthews-Clarkson, CEO of CodeClan.

Katya-yani Vyas, vice-president of product and innovation at Azur.

Aurelija Stankunaite, senior agile lead at Smart Pension.

Felisia Martini, software engineer at VMware.

Kayla Shapiro, production engineer at Facebook.

Seema Khinda Johnson, co-founder and COO of Nuggets.

Felicia Meyerowitz Singh, CEO of AkoniHub.

Visnja Drinjovski, senior engineer at MVF.

Kateryna Sprynsian, senior iOS QA engineer at MagicLab (formerly Badoo).

Kim Diep, associate software engineer at M&G Plc.

Phillipa Rodney, software delivery manager at Freddie’s Flowers.

Mansata Kurang, founder of VR Revival.

Abi Hill, frontend software engineer at Beyond.

Alina Timofeeva, data analytics manager at KPMG.

Emily Chan, senior innovation manager at PwC.

Sjoukje Ijlstra, software engineer at JP Morgan.

Oishi Deb, software engineer at Rolls-Royce.

Clare Streets, associate director of B13 Technology.

Jee Yen Hee, senior data scientist at Revolut Ltd.

Melanie Rogan, junior engineer at Financial Times.

Merve Taner, senior software engineer at Zencargo.

Allie Gillon-Livesey, vice-president of digital innovation at J.P. Morgan.

Eli Schutze Ramirez, web engineer at Monzo.

Pip Jamieson, founder and CEO of The Dots.

The winner of this year’s “new software developer of the year” category, which will be announced later in the year, will receive a £3,000 cash prize.

As well as the Women in Software Powerlist, Makers will be launching a Changemakers list focused on UK teams which have led an initiative designed to increase tech sector inclusion in the past three years.