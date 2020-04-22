Amazon’s Whole Foods uses heat mapping to track unionisation efforts

Amazon-owned Whole Foods is using an interactive heat map tool to track where employees could be unionising.

According to Business Insider, which has viewed documents related to the mapping tool and spoken to at least five people with knowledge on the matter, the heat map uses a scoring system to assign ratings to each of Whole Foods’ 510 physical stores.

These “risk scores” are calculated from over two dozen metrics – including employee “loyalty”, turnover, racial diversity, “tipline” calls to human resources and proximity to a union office – and shows the likelihood of employees in that location forming or joining a union.

The map also tracks local economic and demographic data, such as the unemployment rate and the percentage of families living below the poverty line in any given store location.

With the metrics divided into three main risk areas, “external risks”, “store risks”, and “team member sentiment”, the map is specifically used to monitor unionisation efforts among Whole Foods’ 95,000-plus employees, which the company calls “team members”, according to a statement on the map describing its purpose.

“The [Team Member] Relations Heatmap is designed to identify stores at risk of unionisation,” it said.

“This early identification enables resources to be funnelled to the highest need locations, with the goal of mitigating risk by addressing challenges before they become problematic.”

It is unclear what kind of resources are funnelled to the “highest need locations”, although in a statement provided to Business Insider, Whole Foods claimed an “overwhelming majority” of its employees would prefer a “direct relationship” with the company and its leadership as opposed to union representation.

“Our open-door communication policy allows us to understand and quickly respond to the needs of our workforce, while recognising, rewarding, and supporting the goals of every member of our team,” it said.

“At Whole Foods Market, we’re committed to treating all of our Team Members fairly, creating a safe, inclusive, and empowering working environment, and providing our Team Members with career advancement opportunities, great benefits, and competitive compensation, including an industry-leading starting minimum wage of $15/hour.”

According to data from the Economic Policy Institute, US companies spent at least $100 million on consulting services for anti-union campaigns between 2014 and 2017, showing that tracking potential unionisation efforts is common place among large companies.

How mapping can be used to organise strike efforts Actors across the political spectrum are using mapping tools for various reasons, including grassroots organisers who want their efforts signal boosted or supported by others. The Black Socialists of America (BSA), for example, have created a “Dual Power Map”, a digital tool originally created to help organisers find and connect with other groups or initiatives building alternative, democratic and anti-capitalist structures or institutions. Now, at the request of organisers throughout the US, BSA is also using the map to plot where strikes and Covid-related mutual aid efforts have happened, so that people can tap into a wider network of support and coordinate further actions together. As a small organisation with limited resources and capacity, BSA has been using open, publicly available data collected and aggregated by a range of journalists and grassroots groups to feed into the backend of the Dual Power Map. “In this particular situation, you’re talking about one thing that’s designed by Leftists for public use and covering efforts that are already out in the open, led by poor and working-class people who want their efforts signal boosted and supported, and another thing that was a secret, private surveillance tool designed by members of the ruling class to stop working-class efforts before they can even begin,” said Z, one of the founders of BSA and its current national coordinator, who has adopted the name to protect their identity. “Any workers interested in taking action need to make sure that they’re not acting in isolation. We all need each other in order for striking efforts or any efforts that are about challenging the ruling class to be effective, and to ensure that folks aren’t hung out to dry.” Z added organisers need digital tools for a digital age, and therefore must step up to build alternative platforms rooted in principles of cooperation and democracy, and that are conducive to autonomous dual power building, which Z describes as “building a new world in the shell of the old that can challenge the socioeconomic status quo and, ultimately, render it obsolete”.

Amazon’s anti-unionisation efforts during the pandemic On 16 April, the Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ) campaign group hosted a virtual panel so that technology and logistics workers could share their concerns and experiences with one another regarding the lack of measures Amazon has put in place to protect staff during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. It was attended by over 400 technology and logistics workers, as well as prominent social and environmental activist Naomi Klein, and culminated in the AECJ organisers calling for a “sick out” on 24 April to show Amazon its employees do not agree with its actions. However, according to the AECJ, Amazon attempted to shut the meeting down by deleting the invitation from thousands of employees’ calendars. Computer Weekly contacted Amazon for a response to the story at the time, but it declined to comment on claims it had attempted to shut down the online meeting. A week prior to the event, two of the AECJ’s leaders, user experience designers Maren Costa and Emily Cunningham, were fired after publicly denouncing Amazon’s treatment of warehouse workers, who have been striking across Europe and the US in protest of “unsafe working conditions” and “corporate inaction”.