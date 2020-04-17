AWS slams lack of White House cooperation in JEDI cloud contract investigation

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has rubbished the findings of a 317-page investigative report into “ethical misconduct” allegations pertaining to the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) controversial Joint Enterprise Defense infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract.

The $10bn cloud contract, which centres on the provision of a general purpose public cloud environment to the US government department, has been marred by controversy and allegations of supplier bias and political interference since it was first proposed in 2018.

Following a long, drawn-out and much-delayed procurement process, the DoD announced in October 2019 that Microsoft had been awarded the contract, despite industry watchers predicting all the way through that AWS would likely end up securing the decade-long deal.

Since then, AWS has repeatedly gone on record to claim the decision to award the contract to Microsoft over Amazon is due to “significant political interference” from the White House, and is currently in the midst of a legal action on this point.

The inspector general (IG) for the DoD has published details of its investigation into various allegations made about how the procurement was conducted, right back to the decision to award such a sizeable contract to a single supplier, and concluded that the entire process was carried out fairly and in accordance with the law.

“We reviewed the DoD’s decision to award the JEDI Cloud contract to a single contractor; the development of the requirements in the Request for Proposals; the DoD’s source selection process; the disclosures of source selection and proprietary information after contract award; and whether the White House influenced the JEDI Cloud source selection,” the 317-page report states.

The investigation was carried out by a multi-disciplinary team of DoD auditors, criminal and administrative investigators, and legal advisors, the document claims, who arrived at this conclusion after assessing 31.2 GB of email and a further 1.05 GB of supporting documents.

“We also conducted more than 80 interviews, including [with] the JEDI Cloud procuring contracting officer, current and former program managers, attorneys, ethics officials, and other DoD officials involved in the JEDI procurement process,” the document reads.

“We interviewed officials from the Intelligence Community, the Defense Information Systems Agency, and the Federal Risk and Authorisation Management Program about the challenges of information sharing and data security.

“We also interviewed other witnesses who were identified to us during our interviews as potentially having information relevant to our investigation,” the document goes on to state.