Amazon workers defeat company to form first US union

Amazon union organisers have vowed to help workers across the US to unionise following victory at the company’s New York warehouse.

Amazon workers at the JFK8 warehouse – a major Amazon fulfilment centre in Staten Island that employs more than 8,300 people – voted to unionise on 1 April 2022, forcing the e-commerce giant to formally recognise a trade union of its workers in the US for the first time.

The unionisation effort was driven by the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), which began organising in April 2021 in response to working conditions at the company.

Since their victory, ALU organisers claim they have been contacted by workers in more than 50 Amazon facilities nationwide.

“ALU is going to be there to support and fight for all workers, and workers are already calling us to come and see their facilities,” said 23-year-old ALU organiser Jordan Flowers, who was fired by Amazon in June 2020.

The JFK8 union vote is only the second time Amazon workers in the US have attempted to form an official union. The first union push, in Bessemer, Alabama, was defeated by 993 votes to 875, although a hearing to review 416 challenged ballots is expected to begin this month.

According to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), 2,654 workers voted in favour of unionising JFK8, while 2,131 voted against it.

In a statement released the day after the vote, the ALU demanded that Amazon begin negotiations in May. “As it is in the common interest of both parties to respect the outcome of this democratic election, the workers of JFK8 have made clear their desire and intention to engage in collective bargaining,” it said.

“It is our sincere hope that we can begin a constructive dialogue with our employer, and that the process will result in greatly improved working conditions for Amazon workers.”

Responding to the ALU victory, Flowers told Computer Weekly: “It was just an amazing feeling that dudes like us, who have been called ‘thugs’, ‘not smart and articulate’, we’re the same people that just unionised your company in the United States for the first time ever. That’s really historical – it was such an ecstatic moment.”

Flowers added that “we’re not going to stop here”, and that another union vote at neighbouring Amazon sortation centre LDJ5 is due to take place before the end of April.

Amazon said in a statement that it was disappointed by the union vote and was evaluating how to proceed. It also accused regulators of improperly influencing the vote.

“We believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees,” said Amazon. “We are evaluating our options, including filing objections based on the inappropriate and undue influence by the NLRB.”

On 6 April, US president Joe Biden expressed support for unionisation during the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) conference, saying: “The choice to join a union belongs to workers alone. By the way, Amazon, here we come. Watch.”

Asked by reporters whether Biden was specifically endorsing the JFK8 unionisation effort, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “What he was conveying was his long-time support for collective bargaining, for the rights of workers to organise, and their decision to do exactly that in this case.”

Anti-union tactics Flowers told Computer Weekly that some workers were initially afraid of the unionisation effort, partly because of the wider perception of unions in the US, but also because of Amazon’s aggressive and well-documented anti-union tactics. He said it was taken for granted that Amazon would try to retaliate against the ALU’s organising efforts somehow, and that it was an uphill fight against the company’s union busters, which Amazon spent $4.3mn on nationwide and which, according to Flowers, held “captive audience” meetings at JFK8 to dissuade workers from organising themselves. “I had workers come up to me scared, saying that ‘you guys are going to charge a $100 union fee every week’,” said Flowers. “We told them there’s no such thing as a $100 union fee, it’s scare tactics. Amazon was brainwashing, manipulating, putting up posters saying don’t vote, and workers were scared that if they spoke up, they were going to lose their job. “We actually had workers sign the card saying they wanted to be part of the ALU and they supported us, and then they got terminated.” The ALU originally filed for a union election in October 2021, which fell through because of a lack of numbers. Flowers claimed this was not because it withdrew, as Amazon claimed, but because the company was firing workers at such a rapid rate. “The reason why we kept losing count was because Amazon was firing workers, so they were trying to really hold off as long as they could because they knew what was at stake,” he said. In February 2022, the New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested three ALU organisers, including Smalls, for trespassing. “We were feeding workers, the police asked Chris to leave, he didn’t want to leave at first but as he was leaving to get in his truck, that’s when they forcibly arrested him,” said Flowers, adding that, being unhappy about the effort to organise, “of course Amazon’s going to start calling the cops, saying we’re trespassing and all that – Amazon is just stuck in the corner and they’re trying to lash out at anything”. Computer Weekly contacted Amazon about the claims regarding its anti-union activity, but it had not responded by the time of publication.